Corona crisis drives urgent requests to record levels | Free press

Karlsruhe (dpa) – Due to the numerous restrictions on fundamental rights in the corona pandemic, an unusually large number of people are turning to the Federal Constitutional Court.

Last year, Karlsruhe received 271 independent urgent requests – more than ever since the introduction of electronic statistics, and probably before. 72 of them had to do with Corona, the highest German court announced at the request of the German news agency. In addition, there were 239 constitutional complaints about Corona, of which 169 were related to an urgent filing.

In comparison, in 2019 the court received 194 purely urgent requests, and that was already one of the highest values ​​ever. The previous record was set in 2018 with 213 urgent requests.

However, the vast majority of urgent corona applications were unsuccessful. 66 of the 72 isolated urgent cases have already been closed. 64 applications were rejected or they took care of themselves. The judges only awarded two urgent applications. Of the 169 urgent applications filed with a constitutional complaint, only one has been successful so far. 148 of these applications have already been rejected or are redundant. The three successful urgent requests concerned an overly blanket ban on worship or demonstrations.

Of the 239 constitutional complaints, only 45 are still pending. The judges either did not accept or were unnecessary. Not a single corona lawsuit has yet been awarded. However, constitutional complaints to be taken seriously are very carefully investigated and may take time. It is therefore quite conceivable that plaintiffs will still be successful afterwards, when the pandemic may have already passed.

In principle, those affected must first file a complaint with the administrative courts before they can turn to the Federal Constitutional Court. That also slows down the decision.

In the urgent procedure, the judges only clarify what would have worse consequences: if they mistakenly annul the measure now – or if it remains in force and later turns out to be illegal. The protection of life was almost always prioritized as an excellent constitutional asset. However, some of the urgent Corona decisions explicitly state that the chances of success of the de facto constitutional complaint are open and should be further investigated.

The content of the offer is broad: Citizens defend themselves against contact restrictions, closed day care centers and schools, testing obligations or quarantine requirements. Movie theaters, restaurants or hotels want to reopen or at least get financial compensation for their losses. A group of plaintiffs is fighting to ensure that there is legal regulation of who would be given priority when intensive care units reach their limits and ventilators become scarce.

The number of urgent Corona filings and constitutional complaints is just an excerpt. Because not all submissions meet the requirements to be entered in the trial register and forwarded to the judges. These applications end up in the so-called general register. At the end of 2020, a further 571 applications were registered there. In total there were even 882 entrances to Corona.

In addition, an organ complaint from the AfD parliamentary group has been pending in the Bundestag since the beginning of November because of the mask requirement.

Figures have only been electronically recorded since the 1997 financial year. Older urgent requests should be counted manually in the archive. However, the responsible office assumes that there were no more than 271 urgent applications in the previous year. Because from 1951 to 1996, a total of only 870 independent urgent applications were received.

It is not yet known how many constitutional complaints in total have reached the court in the past year. Full statistics are usually published in February or March. In 2019, 5,158 constitutional complaints were filed in Karlsruhe.