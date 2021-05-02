Corona: Central Saxony now has the second highest incidence in Germany | Free press

Berlin (dpa) – Health authorities in Germany reported 16,290 new corona infections to the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) within one day. In addition, 110 new deaths were recorded within 24 hours.

This is evident from the figures from Sunday morning, which show the status of the RKI dashboard at 03.10 a.m. Later changes or additions to the RKI are possible. A week ago, the RKI had registered 18,773 new infections and 120 new deaths within one day on Sunday.

According to the RKI, the number of new infections per 100,000 residents reported within seven days within seven days was 146.5 nationwide on Sunday morning – meaning the seven-day incidence is falling for the sixth day in a row. The day before, the RKI had given this seven-day incidence at 148.6, a week ago at 165.6. Compared to the previous day, the incidence in the Free State of Saxony has increased slightly – from 204.1 to 208.7 on Sunday morning. This means that Saxony still has the second highest value of the 16 states. Only Thuringia has an even higher seven-day incidence (217.8 on Sundays). The two federal states with the lowest incidence are still Hamburg (91.6) and Schleswig-Holstein (58.6).

In view of the districts and independent cities in Germany, the statistics from the RKI on Sunday morning show that Central Saxony is the district with the second highest incidence in Germany (339). On Saturday this value was 294.6. The Erzgebirgskreis still has the third highest incidence in the entire country, although it dropped from 336.5 to 324.8 compared to Saturday morning. The Saale-Orla district in Thuringia continued to have the highest seven-day incidence on Sunday. According to RKI statistics, the Zwickau district had an incidence of 273.6 on Sunday morning (Saturday: 272.7) and 265.5 was given for the city of Chemnitz (Saturday: 286.2). The Vogtlandkreis had an incidence value of 192 on Sunday morning (Saturday: 192.5).

The RKI has counted 3,416,822 detected infections with Sars-CoV-2 in Germany since the start of the pandemic. The actual total number is likely to be significantly higher, as many infections go undetected. The RKI put the number recovered at about 3,024,600. The total number of people who died with or with proven infection with Sars-CoV-2 rose to 83,192.

The national seven-day R-value was 0.93 according to the situation report of the RKI on Saturday evening (previous day: 0.94). This means that 100 infected people theoretically infect 93 other people. The R value represents the occurrence of the infection 8 to 16 days ago. If it stays below 1 for a longer period of time, the infection process decreases; if it is consistently higher, the number of cases increases.