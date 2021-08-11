Corona and what now? What the Prime Ministers Didn’t Clarify | free press

Berlin. The day after the Prime Minister’s Conference (MPK), the decided end of the free corona rapid tests determines the debate. A number of state leaders, including Dietmar Woidke from Brandenburg and Michael Müller from Berlin (both SPD), defended the measure. Nevertheless, the next day the focus is increasingly on what the group …

Berlin. The day after the Prime Minister’s Conference (MPK), the decided end of the free corona rapid tests determines the debate. A number of state leaders, including Dietmar Woidke from Brandenburg and Michael Müller from Berlin (both SPD), defended the measure. Still, the day after, the focus becomes increasingly focused on what the group, against some expectations, has just failed to elucidate.

It is striking that the extensive discussion that had erupted beforehand about whether the number of incidents as the only measure for assessing the pandemic situation should not urgently be supplemented, was hardly reflected in the resolutions. There it is said that the federal and state governments “take into account all indicators, especially the incidence, vaccination rate and number of serious disease cases and the resulting burden on the health system” to control the further infection.

Incidence brackets

However, where the resolutions become very practical and tangible, it is only about the incidence. The mandatory test for entry to indoor events is strongly linked to an incidence of 35. The vaccination rate in the affected region does not matter. Not everyone likes that. CDU health politician Michael Hennrich also thinks the chosen value of 35 is too low and says: “A little more Britain would be good for us.” Lower Saxony Prime Minister Stephan Weil (CDU) is also calling for fixed benchmarks, for example for vaccination quotas and hospital admissions, which should be taken into account when assessing the pandemic situation. Therefore, in a protocol note on the MPK decisions, Lower Saxony states that it considers a “new benchmark for assessing the pandemic to be necessary rather than just looking at the incidence in the future”.

Start of school doesn’t matter

It is not the only statement in the minutes. Thuringia also made such an additional comment in the files. It’s about the school subject. In it, the state government stipulates that “providing class attendance and keeping schools open must be the highest priority” and the federal government must help unbureaucratically “to enable school and kindergarten authorities to quickly purchase air filter systems.” In addition, it is astonishing that the Prime Minister was not so concerned with the school subject at the beginning of the school year.

No compulsory test for church services

In return, the subject of church services was discussed. The design of the Chancellery on which the deliberations were based also included a test for “participation in church services or other indoor religious gatherings”. As the only sub-item in a long list of event types, church services have been removed from the list. A church service is different from a visit to a disco, said CDU chancellor Laschet after the MPK meeting. Hopefully the virus knows that too.

And that became clear on Wednesday: the balance between government and parliament remains a much-discussed topic. The chancellor and country leaders ask parliament to update the “epidemic of national concern”. This is the basis for the government’s corona control, in any case the FDP will also address this in the election campaign. Party leader Christian Lindner said there are “further special rights for the government without parliament”.