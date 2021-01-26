Corona Alert App Shows Key Figures About The Pandemic | Free press

Another update for the federal corona warning app is coming this week. With the new version, users also have access to the latest figures on new infections, among other things.

Berlin (dpa) – The federal government’s official corona warning app will also include future statistics that provide an overview of key metrics on the current rate of infection in Germany.

A spokeswoman for software company SAP announced this in a blog post. The information provided is part of the new version 1.11, which should be available this week in the Google and Apple app stores.

The users could then always consult the current figures about the new infections, the seven-day incidence and the seven-day R-value in the app. “You can also see directly in the app how many users have shared their test results. The goal is to encourage even more positive users to share their test results and alert contacts. Furthermore, the developers have improved usability and eliminated some minor bugs.

The seven-day incidence shows the number of new infections in the past seven days and is given per 100,000 inhabitants. It was determined by federal and state governments with a view to counties and boroughs as determining new restrictions in the corona pandemic.

The R-value, also called the number of reproductions, indicates how many people an infected person infects. If this number is less than one, it indicates that the epidemic is on the wane. Because then one infected person is on average less infected than the other. The R-value, which is calculated by the Robert Koch Institute (RKI), makes it possible to draw conclusions about the development of the epidemic.

The federal government’s corona warning app has been downloaded more than 25 million times to date. Experts estimate that it is actively used by about 23 million people. The effectiveness of the app increases as more people actually use the application.

Try it for 30 days for € 20.99

Access to all content on freiepresse.de and e-paper. (ends automatically)

Now € 0 instead of € 20.99