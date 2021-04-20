Corn Starch Market Demand, Production Growth, Top Key Players and Forecast To 2027

“

Corn StarchCorn starch, it is a carbohydrate extracted from the endosperm of corn. This white powdery substance is used for many culinary, household, and industrial purposes. In the kitchen, corn starch is most often used as a thickening agent for sauces, gravies, glazes, soups, casseroles, pies, and other desserts.

Currently, approximately more than 80% of global corn starch concentrated in the United States and China, in which the American is the world's largest producer of corn starch, and be able to maintain low prices.

In recent years, Affected by the downstream demand., corn starch prices have go down, meanwhile, Due to lack of downstream market demand, there was no major breakthrough, leading to some producers in recent years, capacity utilization declined.

China in recent years, corn starch output growth declining, mainly because of China's corn starch capacity has serious excess production, most of the Chinese companies operating rate hovering at 60 percent, some small and medium enterprises operating rate less than 50%.

Similarly, affected by raw material prices, Chinese corn starch have no obvious advantage, Chinese corn starch have no competitive in foreign markets, less exports in recent years. After 2015 – 2016 industry reshuffle, China's corn starch industry is gradually mature. Less blind expansion.

Currently, the global corn starch market is saturated, corn starch businesses should consider, for further processing of corn starch to form a complete industrial chain, so that the higher corn products market control.

Currently, corn starch is mainly used for the production of starch sugar, downstream practical application is relatively simple, although corn starch have applications in other fields, but with respect to the food industry, small amount, so how to promote the use of corn starch, is the key factor in the development of corn starch industry.

The most important manufacturers covered in this report are the data broken down in Chapter 3: – ADM, Cargill, Ingredion (Penford Products), Tate & Lyle Americas, Roquette, Argo, Gea, AVEBE, Nihon Shokuhin Kak, Japan 55, Sanwa Starch, Zhucheng Xingmao, Changchun Dacheng, Xiwang, Luzhou, COPO, China Starch, Baolingbao Biology, Xi'an Guowei, Lihua Starch, Henan Julong Biological Engineering, Hebei Derui Starch, Corn Development, Longlive,

On the basis of the Types, the market is classified as: –

• Non-GM Corn Starch, General Corn Starch,

On the basis of the application, the market is classified as: –

• Starch Sugar, Beer, Food Industry, Paper Industry, Medicine, Modified Starch, Chemical Industry, Others

