Corn Starch Market Demand, Production Growth, Top Key Players and Forecast To 2027
Corn StarchCorn starch, it is a carbohydrate extracted from the endosperm of corn. This white powdery substance is used for many culinary, household, and industrial purposes. In the kitchen, corn starch is most often used as a thickening agent for sauces, gravies, glazes, soups, casseroles, pies, and other desserts.
Currently, approximately more than 80% of global corn starch concentrated in the United States and China, in which the American is the world's largest producer of corn starch, and be able to maintain low prices.
In recent years, Affected by the downstream demand., corn starch prices have go down, meanwhile, Due to lack of downstream market demand, there was no major breakthrough, leading to some producers in recent years, capacity utilization declined.
China in recent years, corn starch output growth declining, mainly because of China's corn starch capacity has serious excess production, most of the Chinese companies operating rate hovering at 60 percent, some small and medium enterprises operating rate less than 50%.
Similarly, affected by raw material prices, Chinese corn starch have no obvious advantage, Chinese corn starch have no competitive in foreign markets, less exports in recent years. After 2015 – 2016 industry reshuffle, China's corn starch industry is gradually mature. Less blind expansion.
Currently, the global corn starch market is saturated, corn starch businesses should consider, for further processing of corn starch to form a complete industrial chain, so that the higher corn products market control.
Currently, corn starch is mainly used for the production of starch sugar, downstream practical application is relatively simple, although corn starch have applications in other fields, but with respect to the food industry, small amount, so how to promote the use of corn starch, is the key factor in the development of corn starch industry.
The Corn Starch Industry Report indicates that the global market size of Corn Starch was XX USD in 2020, and will grow at a XX% CAGR between 2021 and 2027.
A collective analysis on ’Corn Starch Industry’ offers an exhaustive study supported current trends influencing this vertical throughout assorted geographies. Key information regarding market size, market share, statistics, application, and revenue is within the research to develop an ensemble prediction. additionally, this research offers an in-depth competitive analysis that specializes in business outlook emphasizing expansion strategies accepted by Corn Starch market majors.
This survey takes into account the value of Corn Starch generated by the sales of the following segments:
The most important manufacturers covered in this report are the data broken down in Chapter 3: – ADM, Cargill, Ingredion (Penford Products), Tate & Lyle Americas, Roquette, Argo, Gea, AVEBE, Nihon Shokuhin Kak, Japan 55, Sanwa Starch, Zhucheng Xingmao, Changchun Dacheng, Xiwang, Luzhou, COPO, China Starch, Baolingbao Biology, Xi'an Guowei, Lihua Starch, Henan Julong Biological Engineering, Hebei Derui Starch, Corn Development, Longlive,
On the basis of the Types, the market is classified as: –
• Non-GM Corn Starch, General Corn Starch,
On the basis of the application, the market is classified as: –
• Starch Sugar, Beer, Food Industry, Paper Industry, Medicine, Modified Starch, Chemical Industry, Others
The report provides precise information on the vital actors of accompaniment on the world market Corn Starch, the study of their capacity, share in the industry, and most recent developments such as mergers and acquisitions, investments, and shifting cost structures.
The Corn Starch market research report builds market knowledge through our extensive database of information from strong ancillary sources and our close ties to many industry partners. The data collected from our critical and reliable sources helps us validate and confirm the information alongside the latest trends and patterns in the market.
The objective of the study is to characterize the market size of various fragments and regions over the next few years and to project trends and trends over the forecast period. The report was developed based on the analysis and interpretation of market data Corn Starch from reliable sources of information. The critical part of the report provides an analysis of the Corn Starch market share of knowledge and a study of the key players in the industry, the main lines of the organization, the product portfolio and the cost structure, recent industry trends along with patterns analysis are the scope parameters of the report.
Therefore, Corn Starch Market Report 2020 is a valuable document for all industry competitors and individuals with a strong interest in market research Corn Starch.”