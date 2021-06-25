Corn Deep Processing Equipment Market Share, Key Market Players, Trends & Forecast, 2020–2026

Market Size – USD 5,108.1 million in 2018, Market Growth – CAGR of 4.1%, Market Trends – Increasing Demand for Corn Ethanol as Biofuel

According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global Corn Deep Processing Equipment Market was valued at USD 5,108.1 million in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 7,029.5 million by year 2026, at a CAGR of 4.1%. Corn deep processing equipment industry involves a multitude of categories and areas, thus the demand for related equipment used in the process is significant. With science and technology developing at a high pace, and the rapid industrialization of food industry, the value chain of this industry continues to lengthen; while resource utilization efficiency is also seeing an increase. As corn deep processing equipment business development scale is seeing an upward trend, machines used for this process will also see an increased demand.

This crop is a major source of products such as biofuels, starch, bran oil, syrup and others. Ethanol is obtained from corn and gives a cleaner-burning fuel than gasoline for use in motor vehicles. The starch from this crop can be used as a raw material to replace petroleum in the production of chemicals and plastics. Replacing fossil fuels with biofuels has the potential to reduce some undesirable aspects of fossil fuel production and use, including conventional and greenhouse gas (GHG) pollutant emissions, exhaustible resource depletion, and dependence on unstable foreign suppliers. Both first-generation and second-generation biofuels are produced by this crop. The increasing automotive sales is projected to bring in an increase in ethanol demand. Moreover, rising environmental concerns are expected to benefit demand for ethanol as a fuel additive. Thus, rise in demand for ethanol is anticipated to drive the market for ethanol production equipment.

Among the major regions, Europe is expected to grow at a significant CAGR till 2026 as corn deep processing is one of the major industries in the European region. The European Union is one of the major producers of this crop globally. Major corn producing countries in the European region include Romania, France, Italy, and Ukraine. According to the data provided by European Institute of Statistics, Romania ranked first in the list of corn harvest in 2018 for a second time in a row. The country harvested 19 million tons, up by more than 33% in comparison to the 7.8 tons per hectare produced in 2017.

Further key findings from the report suggest

According to the ‘OECD-FAO Agricultural Outlook 2018-2027’ paper published in 2018, corn consumption is expected to increase by 16% by 2027, with the crop being used for animal feed increasing its overall share of total use from 56% in 2017 to 58% in 2027, largely due to fast expanding livestock sectors in developing countries.

Food use of this grain is expected to expand mostly in developing countries, where corn, especially white corn has become an important part of diet of the increasing population. For example, the crop is expected to remain an important staple for Sub-Saharan Africa, where consumption of white corn is expanding and where this crop accounts for about a quarter of total caloric intake.

This crop is a significant food source for much of the world’s population and represents a vehicle for vitamin and mineral deficiency intervention. There are several industrial processes that generate a wide variety of products to fulfill consumers’ habits and preferences. Food products from this crop can be processed at home on a small scale where the raw material is converted into food products. A few of the products should be consumed immediately after production. For example, degerminated grits, or meal, unlike flour that has an extended shelf life and can be moved and traded easily.

Most food manufacturers of this industry prefer vitreous hybrids grains, typically those hybrids that have a high bushel weight, for producing appropriately pigmented (white or yellow) chips, grits, and flour. Within corn kernels from commercial yellow dent hybrids, from 25% to 80% of the starch is present as vitreous endosperm where starch granules are densely packed within a protein matrix.

Europe is one of the major regions for the production of this crop. Among the countries included in this region, France was one of the largest producer of this grain, accounting for about 23.3% of total production of the crop. Along with Romania (15.3%), Italy (12.0%), and Hungary (11.3%), which covered 61.8% of the total European corn production in 2016. France utilizes 50% of its corn production as pig feed and exports the rest to the other European countries. The rise in the demand of feed will increase the use of this crop in a processed form in the region.

Key participants include Buhler AG, GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft, Alfa Laval AB, PETKUS Technologie GmbH, Satake Corporation, Henan Huatai Cereals and Oils Machinery Co. Ltd., Myande Group Co., Ltd, Alvan Blanch, Flottweg SE, and Hughes Equipment Company among others.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the Corn Deep Processing Equipment market on the basis of equipment type, end product, application, and region:

Equipment Type (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016–2026)

Milling Equipment

Steeping Equipment

Centrifuge Systems

Washing & Filtration Systems

Other Equipment

End Product (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016–2026)

Starch

Sweetener

Ethanol

Corn gluten feed & meal

Other co-products

Application (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016–2026)

Feed

Food

Industrial Application

Regional Outlook (Revenue in USD Million; 2016–2026)

North America S. Canada

Europe Germany France UK Spain Italy Rest of the Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil



Key Questions Addressed in the Report:

What is the expected revenue growth rate the global Corn Deep Processing Equipment market is expected to register during the forecast period?

What are the key growth driving factors of Corn Deep Processing Equipment market?

Who are the leading players in the market?

What are the key outcomes of SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis?

Which region is expected to account for the largest market share in the global Corn Deep Processing Equipment market over the forecast period?

