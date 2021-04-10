Cork Stoppers Market Huge Growth Opportunities and Trends to 2025

The report is designed to provide a holistic view of the Cork Stoppers market 2021-2026. It provides the industry overview with market growth analysis with a historical & futuristic perspective for the following parameters; revenue, demands, and supply data (as applicable). High-level interpretation of Cork Stoppers market attributes using proprietary tools such as the Penetration Mapping Index, and other successful representational tools such as Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, SWOT, PESTEL, Ansoff’s Matrix, etc. Regional estimates and forecasts & trend analysis for each country and region are also available in the study. The impact of the COVID-19, and also forecasts its recovery post-COVID-19. The report also presents forecasts for Cork Stopper’s investments from 2021 till 2026.

USFloors, CP Lab Safety., Advance Cork International., Widgetco, INC, AMORIN, MJO Cork, Barnacork S.L., Bangor Cork., Stanimirov Cork Industry Ltd., CorkLink Group., Jelinek Cork Group., Home Legend, Granite among others.

The Cork Stoppers market revenue was 154 Million USD in 2019 and will reach 188 Million USD in 2025, with a CAGR of 3.31% during 2020-2025.

A cork stopper is a stopper made of cork. Cork is an impermeable buoyant material, a prime-subset of bark tissue that is harvested for commercial use primarily from Quercus suber (the Cork Oak), which is endemic to southwest Europe and northwest Africa. Cork is composed of suberin, a hydrophobic substance and, because of its impermeable, buoyant, elastic, and fire retardant properties, it is used in a variety of products, the most common of which is wine stoppers. The montado landscape of Portugal produces approximately half of the cork harvested annually worldwide, with Corticeira Amorim being the leading company in the industry. Cork was examined microscopically by Robert Hooke, which led to his discovery and naming of the cell, especially a bottle stopper.

The corked stopper industry has intense competition in recent years. American consumers prefer wine with cork stoppers. In the past five years, the survey found that the top 100 wine companies using cork stoppers lead the growth of the wine market. As of April 2015, the use of cork packaging wines accounted for 59% market share, while five years ago, this share is only 50 %.

The technology here is continuing to develop. What is more, its growth rate is very high with a growth rate of 9.95% in 2015. Even though the alternative products resulting in the market more competitive. The main drivers of the market here are: the development of the economy and, advances in cork technology innovation and sorting, testing technology, cork contamination problem has been greatly reduced, increasing demand of wine, sustainable environmental awareness.

At present, nine companies make up more than 85 % market share of the US Cork Stoppers market in 2015, and the top two manufacturers are Nomacorc and Cork Supply, making more than 50% market share of the total market in the US.

The US Cork Stoppers market has been growing fast in recent years; the manufacturers are facing fierce competition in the market. Multinational and domestic companies together occupy a big market share of the United States market through their quantity products and advance technology.

This report segments the global Cork Stoppers Market based on Types are:

Natural cork stopper

Collimated cork stoppers

Champagne/Sparkling wine cork stoppers

Agglomerated cork stoppers

Technical cork stoppers

Bartop cork stoppers

Multi-Piece cork stoppers

Based on Application, the Global Cork Stoppers Market is Segmented into:

Wines

Premium spirits

Fragrances

Oils

Others

Regions are covered By Cork Stoppers Market Report 2021 to 2026.

North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India.

North America (USA, Canada, and Mexico).

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and, Italy).

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and, Southeast Asia).

The Total Addressable Market (TAM) For estimating the market size two approaches are used: Bottom-up and Top-down approach. In the Bottom-up approach, the consumption of in the various segments is taken into account. The regional, segment-wise, and end-user uptake/consumption is taken into account for this approach. This is then totaled to arrive at the TAM for this approach. In the Top-down approach, the company-wise production in terms of both value and volume is taken into account and totaled for arriving at the TAM. This data is then bifurcated based on the consumption in the various market segments.

