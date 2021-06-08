Coriolis Flow Meter Market size, share, growth report explores industry trends & analysis 2027

Global Coriolis Flow Meter Market is valued at approximately USD 1.9 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 10.5% over the forecast period 2020-2027.

Coriolis flowmeters have emerged as one of the prominent technologies for assessing concentration and volume in demanding process applications. Coriolis flow meters determine the mass flow of fluids, such as gas, acids, water, chemicals, and caustics. These meters can evaluate the flow with high accuracy, as they are extensively utilized to measure high-value products such as hydrocarbons or fluids that affect the assembly of high value products. Recently, the Coriolis flowmeter is gaining immense popularity with users, owing to its technical advantages and near-stable average selling price. Further, new communication interface and protocols are facilitating users to get more data out of Coriolis flowmeters, and also, advanced authentication functions are creating asset maintenance easier. These benefits will assist the market to grow in the long run. Surging utilization in oil & gas and water & wastewater industries, growing number of energy sector projects and rising demand for smart and intelligent flow meters in high-end applications are the few factors responsible for high CAGR of the market over the forecast period.

As per the International Energy Agency (IEA), the regular demand for crude oil is expected to reach almost 100.6 million barrels worldwide in 2019, an increase from 96.2 million barrels in 2016. Similarly, as per the U.S. Energy Information Administration, U.S. proved reserves of crude oil and lease condensate ceiling grew to 47.1 billion barrels in 2018, representing a 12% increase as compared with the year 2017 of 42 billion barrels. This in turn is expected to strengthen the demand for Coriolis flow meters thereby, aiding the market growth worldwide. However, the recent COVID-19 outbreak that has been ruining several countries around the world has negatively affected the sensor, control, and automation industry. Large industrial firms, which remain the leading consumers of automation technology, have slashed capital expenditures for 2020 to counter the crisis in consumer and material demand throughout the global lockdown, thereby, hampering the market growth in the recent year. In addition, high deployment & maintenance cost is being always a major restraining factor to the market growth over the forecast period of 2020-2027.

The regional analysis of global Coriolis Flow Meter market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to rising demand for advanced technology in terms of oil & gas application, along with the presence of significant number of market players in the region. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027, due to the rapid developments in the water and wastewater management sector, especially in China and India.

Major market player included in this report are:

GE Measurements and Control Solutions

Honeywell International Inc.

Brooks Instruments

Yokogawa Electric Corporation

Siemens A.G.

Emerson Electric Co.

ABB Limited

Tricor Coriolis Technology

FMC Technologies, Inc.

Endress + Hauser AG

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Fluid Type:

Gas

Liquid

By Application:

Oil & Gas

Chemicals & Petrochemicals

Food & Beverages

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year -2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global Coriolis Flow Meter Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors