Core Materials Market– Detailed Analysis Of Current Industry Figures With Forecasts Growth By 2025|3A Composites, DiabGroup, Gurit

Global Core Materials market 2020 research provides a basic overview of the industry including definitions, classifications, applications and industry chain structure. The Global Core Materials market analysis is provided for the international markets including development trends, competitive landscape analysis, and key regions development status. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analyzed.

The Global Core Materials Market size is projected to grow from USD 1.2 Billion in 2020 to USD 2.3 Billion by 2025, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 13.5% between 2020 and 2025.

Top Key Players Profiled in the Core Materials Market:

3A Composites (Switzerland)

DiabGroup (Sweden)

Gurit (Switzerland)

Hexcel Corporation (US)

Armacell International S.A. (Luxembourg)

Euro-Composites S.A. (Luxembourg)

Changzhou Tiansheng New Materials Co. Ltd. (China)

Evonik Industries AG (Germany)

The Gill Corporation(US)

Plascore Inc. (US)

Foam core type is projected to register the highest CAGR, in terms of value, between 2020 and 2025.Foams are easy to process and shape and provide an excellent strength-to-weight ratio. Therefore, they are used in various end-use industries, such as wind energy, aerospace& defense, and marine.

The wind energy end-use industry accounted for the largest market share in 2019.Core materials are used in wind turbine blades as a sandwich panel in the composite structure. These blades are made by combining core materials and glass-reinforced polyester/epoxy.

Table of Contents:

1 Introduction

1.1 Objectives Of The Study

1.2 Market Definition

1.3 Market Scope

1.3.1 Market Segmentation

1.3.2 Regions Covered

1.3.3 Years Considered For The Study

1.4 Currency

1.5 Unit Considered

1.6 Stakeholders

1.7 Summary Of Changes

2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Data

2.1.1 Secondary Data

2.1.1.1 Key Data From Secondary Sources

2.1.2 Primary Data

2.1.2.1 Key Data From Primary Sources

2.1.2.2 Breakdown Of Primary Interviews

2.2 Market Size Estimation

2.2.1 Bottom-Up Approach

2.2.2 Top-Down Approach

2.3 Data Triangulation

2.4 Research Assumptions

2.5 Limitations

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

……..CONTINUED

