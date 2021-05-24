Core HR Software Market Emergence Of Advanced Technologies And Industry Analysis 2027
The research and analysis conducted in Core HR Software Market Report helps clients to predict investment in an emerging market, expansion of market share or success of a new product with the help of global market research analysis. This report has been designed in such a way that it provides very evident understanding of the business environment and Core HR Software industry. Nevertheless, this global market research report unravels many business problems very quickly and easily. Due to high demand and the value of market research for the success of different sectors, Core HR Software Market report is provided that covers many work areas.
Global core HR software market is estimated to rise by 2026, registering a healthy CAGR of 11.2% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the Increase in demand of cloud technology and mobile deployment, adoption of software to decrease labour cost, improve productivity and rising automated HR processes
Human resource software serves the basic functions of HR department. The software captures the data of the employee in a centralized database. Such database collects information related to personnel birth, place, address and other personal details. Further the software keeps the track of job title and description, tax holdings and salary, sick and vacation days, documentations of training and other information. The software provides the common platform to managers and employee through a portal where they can update each detail and avoid delay in data upgradation.
Market Drivers:
- Adoption of software to decrease labour cost and improve productivity can boost the market growth
- Increase in demand of cloud technology and mobile deployment might act as catalyst for the growth of the market
- Rising automated HR processes would enhance the growth of the market
- Increase security due to facility of backup data may expand the market growth
Market Restraints:
- Lack of awareness and skills about software can restrict the market growth
- Reluctance in adoption of HR software might hamper the market growth
Segmentation: Global Core HR Software Market
By Component
- Software
- Services
By Software
- Benefits and Claims Management
- Payroll and Compensation Management
- Personnel Management
- Learning Management
- Pension Management
- Compliance Management
- Succession Planning
By Service
- Integration Services
- Maintenance and Support
- Consulting
By Deployment Type
- On-Premises
- Cloud
By Organization Size
- Small and Middle Enterprises
- Large Enterprises
By Vertical
- Government
- Manufacturing
- Energy and Utilities
- Consumer Goods and Retail
- Healthcare
- Transportation and Logistics
- Telecom and Information Technology (IT)
- Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)
By Geography
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Europe
- Germany
- Italy
- U.K.
- France
- Spain
- Netherlands
- Belgium
- Switzerland
- Turkey
- Russia
- Rest of Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Japan
- China
- India
- South Korea
- Australia
- Singapore
- Malaysia
- Thailand
- Indonesia
- Philippines
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
- Middle East and Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- South Africa
- Egypt
- Israel
- Rest of Middle East and Africa
Key Developments in the Market:
- In October 2018, InfinityHR was acquired by the Arcoro, provider of human capital management solutions. The acquisition was a part of strategy which is going help Arcoro to further expand its HR offerings. With this acquisition, Arcoro could provide more services related to HR in big industries
- In January 2017, Oracle Marketing Cloud announced its collaboration with Eyeota. Oracle’s data management platform would be added with Eyeota’s insights in order to help customers of the Oracle Marketing Cloud to extract the data to their own customer. This would help Oracle customers to access the information of their own clients
Competitive Analysis
Global core HR software market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of core HR software market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East and Africa.
Major Market Competitors/Players
Few of the major competitors currently working in the global core HR software market are Oracle, Paycom, SAP SE, SumTotal Systems, LLC, Ultimate Software, Workday, Inc., EmployWise, CoreHR Limited, Ceridian HCM, Inc., ADP, LLC., Peopleworks, Ramco Systems, Emportant, TrustRadius, Cezanne HR Limited, Paychex Inc., Ascentis Corporation, Kronos Incorporated, Vibe HCM, Inc, TriNet Group, Inc and others.
Key Insights in the report:
- Complete and distinct analysis of the market drivers and restraints
- Key market players involved in this industry
- Detailed analysis of the market segmentation
- Competitive analysis of the key players involved
Major Highlights of Core HR Software market in Covid-19 pandemic covered in report:
The report provides impact of COVID-19 on Core HR Software market along with its impact on overall industry and economy of world. Further, it adds changes in consumer buying behavior as it impacts majorly on market growth and sales. Distributors and traders on marketing strategy analysis focusing on region wise needs in covid-19 pandemic is also added in the Core HR Software market report. The last segment of COVID-19 impact chapter include recovery and major changes opted by major players involved in Core HR Software market.
Reasons to Purchase this Report:
- Market segmentation analysis including qualitative and quantitative research incorporating the impact of economic and policy aspects
- Regional and country level analysis integrating the demand and supply forces that are influencing the growth of the market.
- Market value USD Million and volume Units Million data for each segment and sub-segment
- Competitive landscape involving the market share of major players, along with the new projects and strategies adopted by players in the past five years
- Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information, recent developments, SWOT analysis, and strategies employed by the major market players
