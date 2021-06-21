Core HR Software Market Analysis, Top Manufacturers, Shares, Growth Opportunities and Forecast 2027

The research and analysis conducted in Core HR Software Market Report helps clients to predict investment in an emerging market, expansion of market share or success of a new product with the help of global market research analysis. This report has been designed in such a way that it provides very evident understanding of the business environment and Core HR Software industry. Nevertheless, this global market research report unravels many business problems very quickly and easily. Due to high demand and the value of market research for the success of different sectors, Core HR Software Market report is provided that covers many work areas.

Global core HR software market is estimated to rise by 2026, registering a healthy CAGR of 11.2% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the Increase in demand of cloud technology and mobile deployment, adoption of software to decrease labour cost, improve productivity and rising automated HR processes

Human resource software serves the basic functions of HR department. The software captures the data of the employee in a centralized database. Such database collects information related to personnel birth, place, address and other personal details. Further the software keeps the track of job title and description, tax holdings and salary, sick and vacation days, documentations of training and other information. The software provides the common platform to managers and employee through a portal where they can update each detail and avoid delay in data upgradation.

Market Drivers:

Adoption of software to decrease labour cost and improve productivity can boost the market growth

Increase in demand of cloud technology and mobile deployment might act as catalyst for the growth of the market

Rising automated HR processes would enhance the growth of the market

Increase security due to facility of backup data may expand the market growth

Market Restraints:

Lack of awareness and skills about software can restrict the market growth

Reluctance in adoption of HR software might hamper the market growth

Segmentation: Global Core HR Software Market

By Component

Software

Services

By Software

Benefits and Claims Management

Payroll and Compensation Management

Personnel Management

Learning Management

Pension Management

Compliance Management

Succession Planning

By Service

Integration Services

Maintenance and Support

Consulting

By Deployment Type

On-Premises

Cloud

By Organization Size

Small and Middle Enterprises

Large Enterprises

By Vertical

Government

Manufacturing

Energy and Utilities

Consumer Goods and Retail

Healthcare

Transportation and Logistics

Telecom and Information Technology (IT)

Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)

By Geography

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Europe Germany Italy U.K. France Spain Netherlands Belgium Switzerland Turkey Russia Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific Japan China India South Korea Australia Singapore Malaysia Thailand Indonesia Philippines Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa Egypt Israel Rest of Middle East and Africa



Key Developments in the Market:

In October 2018, InfinityHR was acquired by the Arcoro, provider of human capital management solutions. The acquisition was a part of strategy which is going help Arcoro to further expand its HR offerings. With this acquisition, Arcoro could provide more services related to HR in big industries

In January 2017, Oracle Marketing Cloud announced its collaboration with Eyeota. Oracle’s data management platform would be added with Eyeota’s insights in order to help customers of the Oracle Marketing Cloud to extract the data to their own customer. This would help Oracle customers to access the information of their own clients

Competitive Analysis

Global core HR software market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of core HR software market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East and Africa.

Major Market Competitors/Players

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global core HR software market are Oracle, Paycom, SAP SE, SumTotal Systems, LLC, Ultimate Software, Workday, Inc., EmployWise, CoreHR Limited, Ceridian HCM, Inc., ADP, LLC., Peopleworks, Ramco Systems, Emportant, TrustRadius, Cezanne HR Limited, Paychex Inc., Ascentis Corporation, Kronos Incorporated, Vibe HCM, Inc, TriNet Group, Inc and others.

Key Insights in the report:

Complete and distinct analysis of the market drivers and restraints

Key market players involved in this industry

Detailed analysis of the market segmentation

Competitive analysis of the key players involved

Major Highlights of Core HR Software market in Covid-19 pandemic covered in report:

The report provides impact of COVID-19 on Core HR Software market along with its impact on overall industry and economy of world. Further, it adds changes in consumer buying behavior as it impacts majorly on market growth and sales. Distributors and traders on marketing strategy analysis focusing on region wise needs in covid-19 pandemic is also added in the Core HR Software market report. The last segment of COVID-19 impact chapter include recovery and major changes opted by major players involved in Core HR Software market.

Reasons to Purchase this Report:

Market segmentation analysis including qualitative and quantitative research incorporating the impact of economic and policy aspects

Regional and country level analysis integrating the demand and supply forces that are influencing the growth of the market.

Market value USD Million and volume Units Million data for each segment and sub-segment

Competitive landscape involving the market share of major players, along with the new projects and strategies adopted by players in the past five years

Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information, recent developments, SWOT analysis, and strategies employed by the major market players

Table of Content:

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

PART 04: INTRODUCTION

PART 05: MARKET LANDSCAPE

PART 06: MARKET SIZING

PART 07: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT

PART 09: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL

PART 10: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 11: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER

PART 12: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

PART 13: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 14: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

PART 15: MARKET TRENDS

PART 16: COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

PART 17: COMPANY PROFILES

PART 18: APPENDIX

