Core Banking Solution Market 2020 – Overview and Analysis, COVID-19 Impact Analysis, Market Status and Forecast by Players, Regions to 2027

From an insight perspective, this research report has focused on various levels of analysis – industry trends analysis, top players analysis, company profiles, which discuss the basic views on the competitive landscape, emerging and high-growth segments of Core Banking Solution market, and high-growth regions. Besides, drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities pertaining to Core Banking Solution market are also predicted in this report.

It is quite challenging for banks in emerging economies to establish a physical presence to cater to the immense needs of an underserved populations in rural areas. Branch less banking offers a good solution to this predicament and banks have invested in mobile banking, net banking, and email banking to be available to any customers with the tap of a button. Banks are now able to tap customers in far-flung rural areas and thereby increase banking frequency.

Key global participants in the Core Banking Solution market include:

UNISYS

Temenos Group AG

Tata Consultancy Services

Temenos

Finacus Solutions Pvt. Ltd

SAP SE

Jayam Solutions Private Limited

Oracle Financial Services Software Limited

EdgeVerve Systems Limited

HCL Technologies Limited

 Finastra

Fiserv, Inc.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc.

ESDS Software Solution Pvt. Ltd.

Infosys Limited

Capgemini SE

Application Outline:

Banks

Financial Institution

Others

Segmentation on the Basis of Type:

Software

Services

Table of Content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Product Definition and Scope

1.2 PEST (Political, Economic, Social and Technological) Analysis of Core Banking Solution Market

…

2 Market Trends and Competitive Landscape

3 Segmentation of Core Banking Solution Market by Types

4 Segmentation of Core Banking Solution Market by End-Users

5 Market Analysis by Major Regions

6 Product Commodity of Core Banking Solution Market in Major Countries

7 North America Core Banking Solution Landscape Analysis

8 Europe Core Banking Solution Landscape Analysis

9 Asia Pacific Core Banking Solution Landscape Analysis

10 Latin America, Middle East & Africa Core Banking Solution Landscape Analysis

11 Major Players Profile

…

Key Regions Overview

The report covers the major countries analysis in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the rest of the world. Furthermore, policy mobilization, social dynamics, development trends, and economic development in these countries are also taken into consideration.

Audience:

-Core Banking Solution manufacturers

-Core Banking Solution traders, distributors, and suppliers

-Core Banking Solution industry associations

-Product managers, Core Banking Solution industry administrator, C-level executives of the industries

-Market Research and consulting firms

What Information does this report contain?

The report covers the prediction and analysis of the global Core Banking Solution market at the global and regional levels.

The report includes drivers and constraints that affect market growth.

Discussed details about market opportunities.

The assessments for the regional market layout characteristics in the world.

The report includes detailed company profiles for prominent market participants.

