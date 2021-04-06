Copper Stranded Wire Market 2021 Precise Outlook- Alan Wire Company, Alfanar Group, General Cable Technologies Corporation, Nexans

The report presents an in-depth assessment of the Copper Stranded Wire Market including enabling technologies, key trends, market drivers, challenges, standardization, regulatory landscape, deployment models, operator case studies, opportunities, future roadmap, value chain, ecosystem player profiles and strategies. The report also presents forecasts for Copper Stranded Wire investments from 2020 till 2025. The report covers the post-COVID-19 (Corona Virus) impact on various regions and major countries and on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

The copper stranded wire market is expected to register a CAGR of over 1% during the forecast period.

The Copper Stranded Wire market is highly competitive and consists of a number of major players. Companies like Alan Wire Company, Alfanar Group, General Cable Technologies Corporation, Nexans, Owl Wire & Cable LLC, Pacific Electric Wire and Cable Co. Ltd, Polycab Wires Pvt Ltd, Prysmian Group, Sarkuysan, Southwire Company LLC, Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd, Superior Essex, W. L. Gore & Associates Inc. Amongst Others.

Key Market Trends:

Growing Demand from the Construction Industry

– Copper stranded wires are used for electric supply and can be installed at both the residential and industrial level. One of the major end users for the copper stranded market is the construction industry.

– According to a study by Institution of Civil Engineers (ICE), the global construction industry is expected to reach USD 8 trillion by 2030, primarily driven by China, India, and the United States region.

– Globally, Asia-Pacific has the largest construction market which is led by India, China, and various South-east Asian countries. In India, the government has initiated projects such as 100 smart cities and Housing for All by 2022 which are expected to immensely drive the residential construction market in India through the forecast period. The country has even experienced significant interest from foreign investors in its infrastructural sector.

– In the construction industry, infrastructure is the major contributor for the market demand of copper stranded wires.

– Increasing investment on the construction of infrastructure in Middle-East and Africa is expected to boost the demand for copper stranded wires.

