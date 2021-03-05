Copper Stranded Wire Market 2021 Analysis by Global Manufacturers – Prysmian Group, Alan Wire Company, Nexans, General Cable Technologies Corporation

The Copper Stranded Wire Market report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

“The copper stranded wire market is expected to register a CAGR of over 1% during the forecast period.”

Top Leading Companies of Copper Stranded Wire Market are Prysmian Group, Alan Wire Company, Nexans, General Cable Technologies Corporation, Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd and others.

Key Market Trends:

Growing Demand from the Construction Industry

– Copper stranded wires are used for electric supply and can be installed at both the residential and industrial level. One of the major end users for the copper stranded market is the construction industry.

– According to a study by Institution of Civil Engineers (ICE), the global construction industry is expected to reach USD 8 trillion by 2030, primarily driven by China, India, and the United States region.

– Globally, Asia-Pacific has the largest construction market which is led by India, China, and various South-east Asian countries. In India, the government has initiated projects such as 100 smart cities and Housing for All by 2022 which are expected to immensely drive the residential construction market in India through the forecast period. The country has even experienced significant interest from foreign investors in its infrastructural sector.

Investigator Observers Strong Growth in Specific Regions:

– Europe Market (Germany, UK, France, Russia, Italy)

– Center East and Africa Market (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, South Africa)

– South America Market (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

– North America Market (United States, Canada, Mexico)

– Asia Pacific Market (China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia).

