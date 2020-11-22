Copies of the game are in circulation two weeks prior to its official release

To say that Cyberpunk 2077 is highly anticipated is an understatement. Postponed to December 10, 2020 due to the Covid-19 epidemic, the game continues to excite those gamers whose eyes are on the slightest information. Unfortunately, the game just broke two weeks before it was released.

Warning: Out of respect for CD Projekt Red and our readers, we will not publish any photos of game leaks.

Copies of the game in nature

A big blow to CD Projekt, which just saw that there are currently copies of Cyberpunk 2077 floating around in nature … In fact, the smart ones have got their hands on the game in its PlayStation 4 version. GB can already be downloaded. Fortunately, Sony got a head start on the pirates who couldn’t get their hands on the 6.72 firmware required to use the file.

Unfortunately, alongside this cyberattack, there are currently PlayStation 4 copies of Cyberpunk 2077 in circulation, presumably from warehouses where they were stored until the game was released. Obviously, videos of the game, revealing both the user interface and prologue of Cyberpunk 2077, can be viewed on the internet. Fortunately, the various hosting platforms like Reddit claim to be vigilant to avoid spoiling those who want to discover the game when it is released.

However, we must be extremely vigilant in the coming weeks. There should be more and more content circulating on the Internet, and it is entirely possible that certain elements that have hitherto remained hidden will be revealed. Note that leaks have become quite common in the video game industry. Last July, Ubisoft was surprised to see that a few months before its official release, a gameplay of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla had leaked …

We also want to remind you that those who are impatiently waiting for Cyberpunk 2077’s release, like us, that PC configurations have just been updated by the publisher, especially for owners of the RTX 30 series. Roll on December 10th!