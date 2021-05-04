Cooling Tower Market Trends, Scope, Demand, Opportunity and Forecast by 2025

According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Cooling Tower Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025, the global cooling tower market grew at a CAGR of around 5% during 2014-2019 and is expected to continue its moderate growth by 2025.

A cooling tower stands for a heat removal device that utilizes water for releasing the waste heat into the atmosphere. It provides several benefits, including optimal cooling, water conservation, energy efficiency, corrosion resistance, cost-effectiveness, high durability, easy installation, reduced noise pollution, longer service life, etc. As a result, cooling towers are widely adopted for heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) systems, cold storage units, food processing plants, petroleum refineries, and electric power generation.

Get Free Report Sample: https://www.imarcgroup.com/cooling-tower-market/requestsample

The rising demand for electrification, along with the growing number of power generating units, is augmenting the market for cooling towers. Moreover, the introduction of stringent regulations pertaining to the rising global warming is also driving the demand for cooling towers. Additionally, the growing construction industry, along with the increasing installation of HVAC systems, is further catalyzing the market growth. Moreover, the growing adoption of cooling towers for providing comfort cooling across large commercial spaces, such as educational institutes, airports, hotels, hospitals, etc, is also proliferating the global cooling tower market. Several advancements in the sector have led to the rapid integration of 3D TRASAR technology for offering high performance of cooling tower systems.

Competitive Landscape With Key Players:

The competitive landscape of the cooling tower market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

Delta Cooling Towers Inc.

Johnson Controls Inc.

Thermax Limited (RDA Holdings Private Limited

Thermal Care Inc. (IPEG Inc.)

Brentwood Industries Inc.

Hamon Corporation (Hamon & Cie)

Reymsa Cooling Towers Inc.

International Cooling Tower Inc.

Baltimore Aircoil Company Inc. (Amsted Industries Inc.)

SPX Cooling Technologies Inc.

Key Market Segmentation:

The report has segmented the global cooling tower market tower type, flow type, design, construction material, end user industry and region.

Breakup by Tower Type:

Open-Circuit Cooling Towers

Closed-Circuit Cooling Towers

Hybrid Cooling Towers

Breakup by Flow Type:

Cross Flow

Counter Flow

Breakup by Design:

Mechanical Draft Cooling Tower

Natural Draft Cooling Tower

Breakup by Construction Material:

Fiber-Reinforced Plastic (FRP)

Steel

Concrete

Wood

High-Density Polyethylene (HDPE)

Others

Breakup by End-User:

Chemical

HVAC

Petrochemicals and Oil & Gas

Power Generation

Food and Beverages

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Explore Full Report with TOC & List of Figure: https://www.imarcgroup.com/cooling-tower-market

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2014-2019)

Market Outlook (2020-2025)

Market Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market

Value Chain Analysis

Structure of the Global Market

Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

Browse Related Reports:

Offshore Support Vessel Market Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/offshore-support-vessels-market

Solar Tracker Market Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/solar-tracker-market

Indian Solar Electric System and Inverter Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/indian-solar-electric-system-inverter-market

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

If you want latest primary and secondary data (2021-2026) with Cost Module, Business Strategy, Distribution Channel, etc. Click request free sample report, published report will be delivered to you in PDF format via email within 24 to 48 hours of receiving full payment.

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Contact US:

IMARC Group

30 N Gould St, Ste R

Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

Email: sales@imarcgroup.com

Americas: +1-631-791-1145 | Europe & Africa: +44-753-713-2163 | Asia: +91-120-433-0800