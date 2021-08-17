Cooling Fabrics Market Report 2021-26: Outlook, Demand, Keyplayer Analysis

According to the latest report by IMARC Group “Cooling Fabrics Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026“, The global cooling fabrics market exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of around 6% during 2021-2026.

Cooling fabrics are made using gel, polymer, and phase change materials (PCMs) to offer insulating properties in response to the environment. They absorb heat and moisture and release them into the atmosphere to enhance the breathability and ventilation of the garments. They also aid in maintaining a comfortable body temperature while performing physical activity and improving the overall well-being from scorching conditions. As a result, they find application in the production of sports apparel around the world.

Market Trends:

The outbreak of the contagious coronavirus disease (COVID-19) and the surging need for personal protective equipment (PPE) represents one of the key factors positively influencing the sales of cooling fabrics across the globe. Besides this, cooling fabrics are utilized in heavy protective clothing or armors that are worn by firefighters,military personnel, and staff working with the hazardous material cleanup. Furthermore, due to the rising number of sports enthusiasts, leading manufacturers are providing cooling garments that maximize oxygen uptake, increase blood flow to the working muscles, and minimize the risk of inflammation during events.

Breakup by Type:

Synthetic

Natural

Breakup by Application:

Sports Apparel

Protective Wear

Lifestyle

Others

Market Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape with Key Player:

Adidas AG

Ahlstrom-Munksjö Oyj

Asahi Kasei Corporation

Coolcore LLC

Formosa Taffeta Co. Ltd.

HexArmor

Nan Ya Plastics Corporation

Nike Inc.

Nilit Ltd.

Polartec LLC (Milliken & Company)

Tex-Ray Industrial Co. Ltd.

