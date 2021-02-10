Cooking Oils and Fats Market Estimated to Expand at a Robust CAGR over 2020-2027

The Cooking Oils and Fats Industry report provides a basic overview of the market including definitions, classifications, applications and industry chain structure. The Cooking Oils and Fats Market analysis is provided for the international market including development history, competitive landscape analysis, and major regions’ development status.

The cooking oils and fats are composed of saturated, polyunsaturated, and monounsaturated fatty acids. Saturated fats increase cholesterol levels in the body, while monounsaturated and polyunsaturated fats tend to decrease cholesterol levels in the body. Polyunsaturated can help protect against heart disease, and omega-6 fatty acids can help with growth and brain function, whereas monounsaturated fats can also help reduce the risk of breast cancer and rheumatoid arthritis pain.

Top Key Players:-Unilever PLC, Cargill, Inc., International Foodstuff Company Limited, United Plantations Berhad, Wilmar International Limited, Archer Daniels Midland Company, Associated British Foods plc, Bunge Limited, CHS Inc., ConAgra Foods Inc.

Increased household use of cooking oils and fats in food services fuels the demand for cooking oils and fats. The increase in the global population has led to an increase in the consumption of cooking oils and fats, fueling the growth of the demand for cooking oils and fats during the forecast period. Cooking oils and fats are the main components of an individual’s daily diet. Moreover, oils and fats are calorie-dense macronutrients and are the main sources of essential fatty acids and are also strong carriers of fat-soluble vitamins A, D, E, and K and are commonly used in the bakery and dairy industries.

The report highlights key growth strategies adopted by these players of Cooking Oils and Fats industry, including details such as financial overview, product/ services offered, notable developments, and SWOT analysis.

The global Cooking Oils & Fats market is segmented on the basis of product type, source, and application. On the basis of product type the global cooking oils & fats market is segmented into oils (olive oil, sunflower oil, soyabean oil, and others) and fats (butter, lard & tallow, and others). Based on source the global cooking oils & fats market is segmented into plant and animal. Based on application the global cooking oils & fats market is segmented into bakery and confectionery, sauces, spreads and dressings, convenience foods, and others.

The report analyzes factors affecting Cooking Oils and Fats market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting Cooking Oils and Fats market in these regions.

