Cooking Hood Market Increasing Demand, Industry Share with Incredible Possibilities | Industry Growth with High CAGR by Forecast 2026 | COVID-19 Impact

Some are the key & emerging players that are part of coverage and have being profiled are Asko Appliances; BSH Home Appliances Group; FABER S.p.A.; SAMSUNG; Miele & Cie. KG; Broan, Inc.; Elica S.p.A.; Falmec Spa.; Panasonic Corporation; Whirlpool; Electrolux; Beko; IFB Home Appliances; Guangdong Vanward New Electric CO., LTD; Systemair AB; Gorenje; Haier Inc.; Zhongshan Vantage Gas Appliance Stock Co., Ltd.; W.S.Westin Ltd.; Luxair Cooker Hoods Limited; Vent-A-Hood; Novy; Zephyr Ventilation and KOBE Range Hoods among others.

Global cooking hood market is expected to register a substantial CAGR of 6.95% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data from the base year of 2018 and the historic year of 2017. This rise in market value can be attributed to the changes in the lifestyles of individuals resulting in greater adoption of the product along with the innovative product launches presented by the various manufacturers in the market.

The report offers an in-depth assessment of the growth and other aspects of the Cooking Hood market in key countries including the US, Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, the UK, Russia, Italy, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Brazil, and Saudi Arabia.

Market Restraint:

Concerns regarding the large costs of maintenance of the product is expected to restrict the adoption rate

Presence of various substitute alternatives is also expected to restrict the growth of the market

Segmentation: Global Cooking Hood Market

By Product Type

Wall Mounted Hoods

Ceiling Mounted Hoods

Under Cabinet Type Hoods

Down Draft

Insert

Island

Over the Range

Others

By Structure

Convertible

Ducted

Ductless

By Suction Power

Less than 800 m3/h

800-1200 m3/h

More than 1200 m3/h

By Decibel

Less than 40 Decibels

40-60 Decibels

More than 60 Decibels

By Application

Residential

Commercial

By Distribution Channel

Online

Offline

Specialty Stores

Mega-Retail Stores

Departmental Stores

