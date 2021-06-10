Cookies Market | An Emerging Hint of Opportunity | Key Player – Mondelez International Inc., Campbell Soup Company, Parle Products Pvt Ltd., PepsiCo, General Mills, Kellogg Company, Nestle S.A., Britannia Industries, Sofina, Burton’s Holdings Ltd.

Cookies Market Outlook – 2028

A cookie is a small and flat baked food prepared as ready-to-eat product. They are prepared from flour, sugar, oil or fat, and other optional ingredients. Cookies have been considered as important bakery treats from ancient times. They were introduced by Persians in 17 A.D. and the word cookie originated from Keokje word in Dutch which means little cake. New product development and technological advancements led to the commercial production of cookies, also referred to as biscuits in some countries. Cookies are prepared in various shapes and sizes along with additional ingredients such as resins, oats, chocolate chips, nuts, and other flavorings to enhance palatability. The chocolate chip cookie was first invented by Ruth Wakefield in 1938 in America. Cookies are highly consumed snack products in the U.S., the UK, Italy, and India. They are categorized as bar cookies, drop cookies, filled cookies, molded cookies, no-bake cookies, pressed cookies, refrigerator cookies, rolled cookies, sandwich cookies, low-fat cookies, and others. Cookies are baked at the household level and large scale in bakeries.

Market scope and structure analysis

Market scope and structure analysis

Report Metric Details Market size available for years 2020–2027 Base year considered 2019 Forecast period 2021–2027 Segments covered Product Type, Source, Application, and Region Regions covered North America (U.S., Canada and Mexico), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, and the Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, and the Rest of Asia-Pacific), LAMEA (Middle East, Brazil, and the Rest of LAMEA)

COVID-19 Scenario Analysis:

The COVID-19 pandemic initially caused the temporary shutdown of manufacturing plants and loss of manpower, which reduced the production of cookies. In some countries, the cookie manufacturers were exempted from the lockdown restrictions, but the difficulty in the procurement of raw material due to the least mobility led to a shortage of production.

The export and import ban imposed in several countries led to the disruption of the global supply chain of the cookies market.

The domestic supply chain disruption caused due to the transportation restrictions and shutdown of distribution channels impacted the sales and revenue of the cookies market. Supermarkets and retail stores faced a shortage of the product due to initial panic buying and later due to the shutdown. The demand for cookies increased, whereas the supply was not able to meet the requirements.

Top Impacting Factors: Market Scenario Analysis, Trends, Drivers, and Impact Analysis

Cookies have gained wide importance in the bakery and snack food products. Commercial production of cookies has advanced due to investments made in advanced automation. Investment in R&D, advancements in food processing technology, increasing awareness about new food products, new product development, fortification of nutritional ingredients in cookies, increasing demand for ready-to-eat food product, enhanced shelf life, the launch of healthy & value-added cookies, inclination toward improving product quality, the surge in quality testing, development of functional cookies, increased distribution channel, availability of cookies in various shapes and designs, easy availability of raw material, increasing trade of cookies, employment generation, enhanced palatability of cookies by addition of various flavoring agents, reduction of cholesterol in cookies, the introduction of filled cookies with various luscious ingredients, savory cookies, changing eating habits, consumption of convenience food, attractive packaging, development of variants in the package of the cookie, increasing urbanization and disposable income are the key driving factors for the growth of cookies market. However, the increased competition, traditional practices of baking, availability of substitute products, unorganized baking sector, and high-fat content requirement hinder the growth of the cookies market. Conversely, investment in quality standardization, improved technology for baking, and nutritional fortification of the product present new pathways for the cookies market.

The global cookies market trends are as follows:

Growth of cookies market

Cookies are recognized by high sugar content, high-fat content, and low moisture. They are known by different names in different countries, and numerous variants of cookies are developed in the bakery sectors. The cookie dough includes creaming, incorporation of liquid, mixing of dry ingredients, and others. Easy availability of ingredients such as flour, water, sweeteners, fat, leavening agents, and others keep the cost of cookie production low. Healthy snack consumption has increased in millennial and Z generation, as health awareness and fitness consciousness have increased, therefore, key manufactures have been investing in R&D of healthy ingredients for the fortification of cookies. The advantages of cookies with ingredients such as sweet potato flour, oat bran, banana flour, sesame seeds, and others have been researched. Healthy fortified cookies are considered as a suitable source for preventing nutritional deficiencies and other conditions such as high cholesterol in place of traditional cookies.

Packaging has been one of the main factors in increasing the influence of food products, therefore, key manufacturers have been focusing on the packaging material, which can increase the shelf life of the product and also make it more attractive. Pouches, packets, cans, and jars are used for the packaging of cookies.

Key segments covered

Segment Subsegment Product Type Bar Cookie

Drop Cookie

Filled Cookie

Molded Cookie

No-bake Cookie

Pressed Cookie

Refrigerator Cookie

Others Packaging Rigid

Flexible

Others Distribution Channel Offline Channel Online Channel

Key Benefits of the Report

This study presents the analytical depiction of the global cookies industry along with the current trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with a detailed analysis of the global cookies market share.

The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2020 to 2027 to highlight the global cookies market growth scenario.

Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers & suppliers in the market.

The report provides detailed global cookies market analysis depending on competitive intensity and how the competition will take shape in the coming years.

Questions Answered in the Cookies Market Research Report:

Which are the leading players active in the cookies market?

What are the current trends that will influence the market in the next few years?

What are the driving factors, restraints, and opportunities of the market?

What future projections would help in taking further strategic steps?

