Cookies Market 2021 Analysis by Global Manufacturers – Mondelez International, The kellogg company, Campbell Soup Company, Parle Products

The global cookies market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.37% during the forecast period (2020 – 2025).

– The increasing number of consumers shifting toward healthier alternatives when it comes to food consumption, due to the growing concerns over obesity, poor diet, and other health issues, which continue supporting the growth of cookies market, globally.

– Moreover, product innovations, owing to health and wellness concerns, are changing the market dynamics, globally. An increase in new product offerings by vendors, using new flavors, safe ingredients, and packaging has attracted the consumer interest for cookies.

Market By Top Companies:

Mondelez International, The kellogg company, Campbell Soup Company, Parle Products, General Mills, Inc., United Biscuits, Grupo Bimbo, S.A.B. de C.V., Pepsico, Inc., Kraft Foods, Britannia Industries Ltd

Industry Research Coverage

Increasing Demand for Healthy Cookies

Healthy cookies segment includes gluten-free, free from, organic, low-sugar, low-fat, low-carb, and high-fiber digestive cookies. The increasing popularity of clean-labeled cookies is expected to change the market dynamics, as more bakeries are working on certification from the NonGMO Project. It is also working on a gluten-free line, low-sugar, and low-carb line. The rising popularity of low carb and low sugar diet in developed economies, like the United States, is driving the sales of low sugar and low carb cookies. For instance, in 2018, Keto-friendly cookie start-up Fat Snax launched high fat, low-carb cookies and is selling it through 740 Vitamin Shoppe Stores in United States.

Competitive Landscape:

Major companies in the cookie market are relying on flavor, format, and packaging innovation to maintain their competitive position, regionally. Market leaders like Mondel?z International, Inc have continued their investment in brand creation and product innovations, to keep up the brand loyalties. In each region, the market is characterized by the presence of several local players and very few large players. New product innovations, launches, and expansions in the market, key players are trying to gain a competitive advantage over the other players. Some of the major key players in the cookies market, globally include Mondelez International, The Kellogg Company, Parle Products, Grupo Bimbo, S.A.B. de C.V., Campbell Soup Company, Britannia Industries Ltd, Kraft Foods, among others.

Major points covered in this research are:-

─Cookies Market Overview, Segment by Type (Product Category), by Application, by Region (2020-2025), Competition by Manufacturers

─Global Market Size (Value) of Cookies (2020-2025)

─Global Cookies Capacity, Production, Revenue (Value), Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Region (2020-2025)

─Global Cookies Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type

─Global Cookies Market Analysis by Application

─Global Cookies Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis

─Cookies Manufacturing Cost Analysis

─Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

─Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

─Market Effect Factors Analysis

─Global Cookies Market Forecast (2020-2025)

─Competitive Landscape

─Research Findings and Conclusion

Finally, this Cookies report covers the market scenario and its development prospects over the coming years. Report likewise manages the type analysis, contrasting it with the significant application, recent Cookies product development and gives an outline of the potential Global market.

