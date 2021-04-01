Conveyor Systems Market Analysis & Future Growth Prospects- 2022 | by Type, Industry Vertical

Material handling equipment such as conveyor systems have experienced an upsurge in demand in recent past. Manufacturing industry players have not only focused on improving quality and production efficiency, but have also made significant investments towards reducing waste and production costs through automation. However, high initial installation costs of such systems could hamper their market growth. The demand for eco-friendly, cost-effective and safe conveyors systems are expected to generate the additional demand for the market growth.

Major types of conveyors systems sought by the customer industries include belt, roller, pallet, overhead, and others including crescent, tri-planer, and floor conveyors. Conveyor system industry has witnessed several transitions from belt and roller conveyors to overhead conveyors with regular innovations in their design. The players have made efforts to make the conveyor more flexible in order to meet the demand of food and beverages and automotive industries. Overhead and pallet conveyors prove to be ideal where space is major restraint in deploying the conveyor systems.

Key Players

Key players profiled in the report include Daifuku Co., Ltd., Dematic Group S.à r.l., Emerson Electric Co., Interroll Holding Ltd., Siemens AG, Swisslog Holding AG, SSI Schäfer AG, Taikisha Ltd., Vanderlande Industries, TGW Logistics Group Gmbh.

Key Benefits:

This report provides an in-depth analysis of the global conveyor systems market to elucidate the potential investment pockets.

The current trends and future scenarios are outlined to determine the overall market potential and single out profitable trends to gain a stronger foothold in the market.

This report provides detailed impact analysis and information on key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

Quantitative analysis of the current market trends and projected estimations for 2014–2022 have been provided to indicate the financial competency.

Porter’s Five Forces Model of the industry illustrate the potency of the buyers and suppliers.

Value chain analysis provides a clear understanding on the roles of the stakeholders involved.

Conveyor Systems Market Key Segments:

Global conveyor systems market is segmented based on type, industry vertical and geography.

Market by Type

Belt

Roller

Pallet

Overhead

Others (Floor, Crescent, Tri-planer)

Market by Industry Verticals

Automotive

Airport

Retail

Food and Beverages

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

