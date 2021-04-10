Conveyor System Market – Outlook On Emerging Application, Revolutionary Trends & Potential Growth Strategies 2030

The global conveyor system market was valued at ~US$ 12.1 Bn in 2019 and is anticipated to surpass US$ 12.9 Bn during the forecast period 2020-2030. The market is slated on a course of sluggish growth at 2.9%. The manufacturing sector has witnessed a paradigm shift with the implementation of Industry 4.0 technologies across various industrial sectors. With the growing trend of automation, manufacturing units have implemented Industry 4.0 standards to reduce machine downtime, reduce labor inefficiencies, enhance production, reduce ROI (return on investment), and more importantly achieve high quality manufacturing.

For Detailed Insights On Enhancing Your Product Footprint, Request For A Sample Here- https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=4779

The COVID-19 crisis has caused unprecedented uncertainty, leading to a major slowdown. The manufacturing of automobiles, industrial equipment and food & beverages has come to a standstill due to stringent lockdowns imposed by governments. Despite this panic buying by consumers is coaxing manufacturers to increase their warehouse space, which is expected to accelerate demand for conveyor systems.

Key Takeaways of Conveyor System Market Study:

The global conveyor system market is projected to create an absolute $ opportunity of more than ~US$ 3.1 Bn and is anticipated to grow at a value CAGR of 2.9% during the forecast period.

By product, conveyor belts are projected to grow at a value CAGR of 2.7%, and will be valued 1.6X more than roller conveyors by the end of 2020.

East Asia is expected to emerge as the fastest growing conveyor system market and is projected to surpass a market valuation of ~US$ 2.6 Bn by the end of 2030.

Packaging & Warehouse Distribution is projected to grow at a value CAGR of ~3.5% and is expected to create an absolute value opportunity of US$ 973.2 million.

“The demand for conveyor systems is likely to be impacted in the first three quarters of 2020, owing to slowdown of manufacturing and production amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The demand for conveyor system is currently resting on the growth of the e-commerce industry and consequent expansion of warehousing which is anticipated to boost growth of the market during forecast period” says the Fact.MR analyst.

Access Research Methodology Prepared By Experts- https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RM&rep_id=4779

Strategic Acquisition to Expand Profit Pools of Key Players

Key players in the conveyor system market are Beumer Group, Schaefer Systems International Inc., Daifuku Co., Ltd, Interroll Holding AG, Mesto Corporation, Fives Group, Murata Machinery Ltd, Dematic Company, Durr Group, Allied Conveyor System, among others. Prominent manufacturers are focusing on acquiring companies to uphold their market share.

In October 2018, Honeywell international inc. acquired a privately held warehouse automation business transform group GmBH, a provider of engineered conveyor solutions, for approximately $ 466.8 million. In June 2017, Dorner Holding acquired SAUTEM, a supplier and designer of conveyor and labeling equipment based in Mexico.

Find More Valuable Insights on Conveyor System Market

Fact.MR, in its new offering, brings to fore an unbiased analysis of the global conveyor system market, presenting historical demand data (2015-2019) and forecast statistics for the period, 2020-2030. The study divulges compelling insights on the conveyor system market based on product (belt conveyor, roller conveyor, pallet conveyor, overhead conveyor, tri-planar conveyor, crescent conveyor, skid conveyor, trailer conveyor, and others), operation (manual, semi-automatic, and automatic), capacity type (unit handling, and bulk handling), and end use (packaging & warehouse distribution, textile & paper, construction & mining, automotive & transportation, consumer electronics, food & beverages, and chemical & pharmaceutical) across seven regions.

Speak To Research Analyst For Detailed Insights- https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=AE&rep_id=4779

About Us:

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

Corporate Headquarter:

Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU),

Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers,

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Email: sales@factmr.com

Visit Our Website: https://www.factmr.com

Research Insight:https://www.factmr.com/report/4779/conveyor-system-market

Content Source:https://www.factmr.com/media-release/1549/global-conveyor-system-market