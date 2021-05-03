Conveyor Belt Market Expectation Surges with Rising Demand and Changing Trends

Conveyor Belt Market Size Worth, To Witness 3.9% CAGR during the forecast period

The global conveyor belt market is expected to grow during the forecast period owing to rising industrial development activities, infrastructure development projects and rapid urbanization in emerging economies. Conveyor belts are used in joining the broken equipment of various levels, sand production facilities and screening equipment. The product is expected to generate million dollar opportunity for companies engaged in development of conveyor belt related products.

Conveyor systems offer speedy and efficient transportation for a wide assortment of heavy and bulky materials and are broadly utilized in the material handling and packaging industries. Conveyor Belts are expected to change the market scenario and in turn will lead to transformational growth over the forecast period.

Conveyor Belt Market Dynamics

The increase in demand for packaged food items alongside rising building and construction activities inferable from the ascent in the populace is pushing the growth of the market. Growth in industries is boosting the demand for conveyor belt market, as it floods the operational proficiency and diminishes the time utilization in shipping an item from one place to another.

Conveyor belts are arranged to abrasive wear, loss of flexibility, mechanical damages, and so forth and thus need occasional maintenance and inspection for smooth operations, growing the overall maintenance cost. Hence, this is one such factor that could hinder the market growth.

Conveyor Belt Market: Segmental Insights

On the basis of End-User, the market is segmented into Mining, Food & Beverage, Power Generation, Recycling, and Others. The mining segment held the largest market share in the conveyor belt market due to the cumulative demand for minerals. Followed by the mining segment, the power generation segment held a substantial share in the market because of its use to transfer coals into thermal power plants.

Conveyor Belt Market: Regional Insights

Asia Pacific region is expected to hold the largest share in the market due to its strong position in mining, cement, steel and food and beverage sector. The Asia Pacific region accounts for more than half of the global mining sector.

Conveyor Belt Market Competition Scenario

Bridgestone Corporation, Bridgestone Corporation, Sempertrans, Zhejiang Double Arrow Rubber, Ammeraal Beltech, The Yokohama Rubber, and Nitta Corporation are among the key market players operating in the conveyor belt market.

By Product

Flat belt

Modular belt

Cleated belt

By Material

Metal

Polymer

Polyester

Nylon

Others

Others

By Installation

Portable

Stationary

By Application

Light-weight

Medium-weight

Heavy-weight

By End-user

Mining

Food & beverage

Power generation

Recycling

Supply chain

General manufacturing

Others

By Geography

North America: (U.S, Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America)

Europe: (France, The UK, Spain, Germany, Italy)

Nordic Countries: (Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Sweden, Norway)

Benelux Union: (Belgium, The Netherlands, Luxembourg, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific:(China, Japan, India, New Zealand, Australia, South Korea)

Southeast Asia: (Indonesia, Thailand, Singapore)

Rest of Southeast Asia

Middle East and Africa: (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa)

Latin America: (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latina America)

