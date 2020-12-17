Conversational AI Market Outlook On Rising Application, Revolutionary Trends & Potential Growth

A new comprehensive research Study is added in Data Bridge Market research’s database of 350 pages, titled as “Conversational AI Market Outlook”. This report serves the clients to tackle every strategic aspect including product development, exploring niche growth opportunities, product specification, application modelling, and new geographical markets. This Conversational AI Market report brings about the list of the top competitors and presents the insights on strategic industry analysis of the key factors influencing the market. A team of skilled analysts, statisticians, research experts, enthusiastic forecasters, and economists work painstakingly to structure such a great market research report for the businesses seeking a potential growth. The latest results reflect strong growth worldwide sales growth and revenue outlook.

Global Conversational AI Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 3.27 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 27.08 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 30.25% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Rising demand for AI- powered customer support services is the major factor for the growth of this market.

Technological advancement and development in the conversional AI is another factor driving the market.

Lack of efficiency in chatbot is another factor restraining the growth of this market.

In October 2017, TD Bank Group (TD) announced their agreement with Kasisto so that they can combine the KAI Banking platform into the TD’s mobile app which can help the customer to get instant help and support whenever they want. This will also help the customer to get information related to their account, their transaction history and their spending level.

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global conversational AI market are Google LLC, Microsoft, Amazon Web Services, Inc., IBM Corporation, Oracle, Nuance Communications, Inc., Baidu, SAP SE, Artificial Solutions, Kore.ai, Inc., Avaamo, Conversica, Inc., Haptik, Inc., Rasa Technologies Inc., Solvvy, Pypestream Inc., Inbenta Technologies Inc., Rulai, Creative Virtual Ltd.

Product Segmentation- Global Conversational AI Market By Component (Platform, Services), Type (Intelligent Virtual Assistants, Chatbots), Technology (Machine Learning and Deep Learning, Natural Language Processing, Automated Speech Recognition), Deployment Mode (Cloud, On- Premises), Application (Customer Support, Personal Assistant, Branding and Advertisement, Customer Engagement and Retention, Onboarding and Employee Engagement, Data Privacy and Compliance, Others), Vertical (Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance, Retail and Ecommerce, Healthcare and Life Sciences, Travel and Hospitality, Telecom, Media and Entertainment, Others), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Global conversational AI market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of conversational AI market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific and South America.

Market Overview: It starts with product overview and scope of the global Conversational AI Market and later gives consumption and production growth rate comparisons by application and product respectively. It also includes a glimpse of the regional study and Conversational AI Market size analysis for the review period.

Company Profiles: Each company profiled in the report is assessed for its market growth keeping in view vital factors such as price; Conversational AI Market gross margin, revenue, production, markets served, main business, product specifications, applications, and introduction, areas served, and production sites.

Manufacturing Cost Analysis: It includes industrial chain analysis, manufacturing process analysis, the proportion of manufacturing cost structure, and the analysis of key raw materials.

Market Dynamics: Readers are provided with a comprehensive analysis of Conversational AI Market challenges, influence factors, drivers, opportunities, and trends.

Market Forecast: Here, the Conversational AI Market report provides consumption forecast by application, price, revenue, and production forecast by product, consumption forecast by region, production forecast by region, and production and revenue forecast.

