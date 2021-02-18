Conversational AI Market Analysis, Size, Regional Outlook, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts to 2027

The research and analysis conducted in Conversational AI Market Report helps clients to predict investment in an emerging market, expansion of market share or success of a new product with the help of global market research analysis. This report has been designed in such a way that it provides very evident understanding of the business environment and Conversational AI industry. Nevertheless, this global market research report unravels many business problems very quickly and easily. Due to high demand and the value of market research for the success of different sectors, Conversational AI Market report is provided that covers many work areas.

Global Conversational AI Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 3.27 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 27.08 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 30.25% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Rising demand for AI- powered customer support services is the major factor for the growth of this market.

Conversational AI is the usage of messaging app, chatbots and other digital platform so that they can provide platform to the customers where they can interact with virtual assistant and can solve their problem. This also helps the organization to improve by finding new techniques to communicate with the customers. Increasing demand for AI- powered customer support services is the factor which is fuelling the conversational AI market.

Market Drivers:

Less development cost of the chatbot is driving the growth of this market

Technological advancement and development in the conversional AI is another factor driving the market.

Market Restraints:

Less information about the conversational AI is restraining the market

Lack of efficiency in chatbot is another factor restraining the growth of this market.

Segmentation: Global Conversational AI Market

By Component Platform Services Training and Consulting System Integration and Deployment Support and Maintenance

By Type Intelligent Virtual Assistants Chatbots

By Technology Machine Learning and Deep Learning Natural Language Processing Automated Speech Recognition

By Deployment Mode Cloud On- Premises

By Application Customer Support Personal Assistant Branding and Advertisement Customer Engagement and Retention Onboarding and Employee Engagement Data Privacy and Compliance Others

By Vertical Banking Financial Services, and Insurance Retail and Ecommerce, Healthcare and Life Sciences Travel and Hospitality Telecom Media and Entertainment Others

By Geography North America US Canada Mexico South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America Europe

Germany France United Kingdom Italy Spain Russia Turkey Belgium Netherlands Switzerland Rest of Europe Asia-Pacific Japan China South Korea India Australia Singapore Malaysia Indonesia Thailand Philippines Rest of Asia-Pacific Middle East and Africa South Africa Egypt Saudi Arabia United Arab Emirates Israel Rest of Middle East and Africa



Key Developments in the Market:

In March 2019, Boost.ai announced the launch of their new software which is specially designed to build, implement and operate the virtual agents to the U.S. The main aim is to create software that can improve the relationship between customer and business and help the customer to get high level of accuracy. This new technology will be available on both on premise deployments.

In October 2017, TD Bank Group (TD) announced their agreement with Kasisto so that they can combine the KAI Banking platform into the TD’s mobile app which can help the customer to get instant help and support whenever they want. This will also help the customer to get information related to their account, their transaction history and their spending level.

Competitive Analysis

Global conversational AI market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of conversational AI market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific and South America.

Major Market Competitors/Players

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global conversational AI market are Google LLC, Microsoft, Amazon Web Services, Inc., IBM Corporation, Oracle, Nuance Communications, Inc., Baidu, SAP SE, Artificial Solutions, Kore.ai, Inc., Avaamo, Conversica, Inc., Haptik, Inc., Rasa Technologies Inc., Solvvy, Pypestream Inc., Inbenta Technologies Inc., Rulai, Creative Virtual Ltd.

Key Insights in the report:

Complete and distinct analysis of the market drivers and restraints

Key market players involved in this industry

Detailed analysis of the market segmentation

Competitive analysis of the key players involved

Major Highlights of Conversational AI market in Covid-19 pandemic covered in report:

The report provides impact of COVID-19 on Conversational AI market along with its impact on overall industry and economy of world. Further, it adds changes in consumer buying behavior as it impacts majorly on market growth and sales. Distributors and traders on marketing strategy analysis focusing on region wise needs in covid-19 pandemic is also added in the Conversational AI market report. The last segment of COVID-19 impact chapter include recovery and major changes opted by major players involved in Conversational AI market.

