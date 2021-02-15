Controlled Substance Market Study with Competitive Landscape, Market Insights and growth Prospects to 2025

Researchmoz, one of the world’s prominent market research firms has announced a novel report on Global Controlled Substance Market. The report contains vital insights on the market which will support the clients to make the right business decisions. This research will help both existing and new aspirants for Controlled Substance Market to figure out and study the market needs, market size, and competition. The report incorporates data regarding the supply and demand situation, the competitive scenario, and the challenges for market growth, market opportunities, and the threats faced by key players during the forecast period of 2020-2027.

Some of the key players operating in this market include: F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG,AbbVie, Inc.,Mallinckrodt plc,Pfizer, Inc.,Sun Pharmaceuticals Ltd.,Ampac Fine Chemicals,GW Pharmaceuticals plc,Merck & Co., Inc.,Lannett,Teva Pharmaceutical Ltd.

Impact of COVID-19 on Controlled Substance Market

The report also includes the impact of ongoing global crisis i.e. COVID-19 on the Controlled Substance Market and what the future holds for it. It provides an analysis of the effects of the pandemic on the global economy. The outbreak has directly disturbed the demand and supply chain. The report also analyzes the financial impact on firms and financial markets. Researchmoz has gathered insights from several delegates of the industry and got involved in the primary and secondary research to provide the clients with data and strategies to combat the market challenges during and after COVID-19 pandemic.

Global Controlled Substance Market: Description

Controlled substances are drugs or chemicals that are controlled under the Controlled Substance Act (CSA). The manufacture, possession, or use of these drugs is regulated by a government. These are illegal drugs that can have a detrimental effect on a person’s health and welfare. As a result, federal and state governments have regulated these substances. However, if someone has properly prescribed and lawfully purchased one of these substances, they are exempted from prosecution.

These substances are used for assistance in the treatment of several types of neurological disorders, as well as in drug research.

The demand for controlled substances has been increasing due to the rise in the number of people suffering from various ailments, such as chronic pain. Drugs such as opioids are the most effective analgesics for severe pain, and the mainstay of acute and terminal cancer pain treatments. The development of existing controlled substance molecules in different dosages is boosting their demand in the prescription market. For instance, amphetamine chewable tablets in various formulations create the demand for controlled substances to treat diseases such as ADHD, which affects millions of children across the world.

The global controlled substance market was valued at ~US$ 64 Bn in 2018, and is projected to reach a value of ~US$ 115 Bn by 2027, expanding at a CAGR of ~7% during the forecast period of 2019 to 2027.

