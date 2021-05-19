Controlled Release Drug Delivery Market is Booming Worldwide | Global Industry Segments, Revenue and Forecast 2028 | Orbis Biosciences, Inc., Merck and Co., Inc., Alkermes Plc., Johnson and Johnson, Coating Place, Inc.

Controlled release drug delivery systems are used by physicians in order to allow reduced amount of dose and dosage frequency, enhanced less fluctuation in plasma drug levels, uniform drug effect, patient compliance and acceptance. Wurster coating is the one of the oldest technology being used for controlled release of drug since 1976. There are few new controlled-release drug delivery technologies are expected to be in commercialization phase in next few years. For instance, MicroCor PTH using MicroCor transdermal technology, in phase IIa. Oral controlled drug delivery systems are generally helpful for elderly and pediatric population. Commercially available medications using controlled-release drug delivery technology include Avinza (polymer coating), Alza (osmotically activated system), Capoten (enzyme activated system), GLUCOPHAGE XR (polymer matrix based system), Prozac (polymer matrix based system), etc.

Top Companies:

Orbis Biosciences, Inc.

Merck and Co., Inc.

Alkermes Plc.

Johnson and Johnson

Coating Place, Inc.

Corium International, Inc.

Depomed, Inc.

Pfizer, Inc.

Aradigm Corporation

Capsugel

The Covid-19 (coronavirus) pandemic is impacting society and the overall economy across the world. The impact of this pandemic is growing day by day as well as affecting the supply chain. The COVID-19 crisis is creating uncertainty in the stock market, massive slowing of supply chain, falling business confidence, and increasing panic among the customer segments. The overall effect of the pandemic is impacting the production process of several industries. This report on ‘Controlled Release Drug Delivery Market’ provides the analysis on impact on Covid-19 on various business segments and country markets. The reports also showcase market trends and forecast to 2028, factoring the impact of Covid -19 Situation.

The rising geriatric population, rising investments from pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies in research and development to design advanced drug delivery systems, rising healthcare expenditure and rising number of premature births are few major factors driving the controlled release drug delivery market. However there are few factors that may affect the controlled release drug delivery market negatively which include high dose of API requirement and controlled drug release systems are expensive in nature as compared to traditional pharmaceutical formulations.

The global controlled release drug delivery market is segmented on the basis of technology, release mechanism and application. Based on technology, the market is segmented as Wurster technique, coacervation, micro encapsulation, implants, transdermal, targeted delivery, and others. On the basis of release mechanism, the global controlled release drug delivery market is segmented into activation modulated, micro reservoir feedback regulated, partition controlled, polymer matrix systems, and chemically activated systems. Based on application, the market is segmented into injectables, drug eluting stents, oral controlled, transdermal and ocular patches, infusion pumps, and metered dose inhalers.

