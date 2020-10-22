Control your lamps by voice with the connected Xiaomi Mi LED Smart Bulb

If you find that the light bulbs connected to Philips HUE are way too expensive and you don’t want to invest in a HUE bridge to be able to connect them, you know that the Xiaomi Mi LED Smart Light Bulb has a great reputation and much More They are currently on sale.

Xiaomi Mi LED Smart Bulb: a connected light bulb

The light bulb connected to Xiaomi Mi LED Smart Bulb is a very good alternative to Philips HUE. The latter is very easy to install in your home. All you have to do is replace your old lightbulb and screw it in as it is compatible with all lamps on the market.

Like all other Xiaomi models, this model does not require a hub, but instead connects directly to your WiFi via the Xiaomi Mi Home application, which is also used for Roborock robotic vacuum cleaners or even toothbrushes and connected sheds. An application that is at the heart of the brand’s home automation products.

With the Xiaomi Mi LED Smart Bulb you can choose the intensity of the light in the room, the color and even a special atmosphere.

Of course, it’s compatible with the Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa, or Apple’s HomeKit. Thanks to this function, you no longer have to use the switches!

This smart lightbulb usually sells for $ 19.99 but right now it’s $ 14.99. And if not, the OnePlus 8T is already available for 509 euros!

Why succumb to this connected lightbulb?

No bridge required. Extensive customization compatibility with Google, Amazon and Apple

