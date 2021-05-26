Control Valves Market SWOT Analysis, Innovations, Emerging Trends, Key Players, Future Scope | Forecast 2028

A control valve is a type of a valve that is used to control pressure, fluid flow, temperature by varying the size of the flow passage in process industries such as power generation, food and beverages, water management, oil and gas and automotive among others.

The control valves market size is valued at USD 13.19 billion by 2028 is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 7.57% in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028. Data Bridge Market Research report on control valves provides analysis and insights regarding the various factors expected to be prevalent throughout the forecasted period while providing their impacts on the market’s growth.

Major Market Competitors/Players

The major players covered in the control valves market report are Siemens, Baker Hughes, Honeywell International Inc., Emersion Electric Co., Bürkert, ABB, PARKER HANNIFIN CORP, Eaton, NAFFCO, Flowserve Corporation, Watts, IMI Critical Engineering, Curtiss-Wright, Valvitalia SpA, PetrolValves, Trillium Flow Technologies, Crane Co., KITZ Corporation, Spirax Sarco Limited and Schlumberger Limited among other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Segmentation : Global Control Valves Market

Based on component, the control valves market is segmented into valve body, actuators and others.

On the basis of material, the control valves market is segmented into stainless steel, cast iron, alloy-based, cryogenic and others. Others have further been segmented into brass, bronze and plastic.

The control valves market is segmented on the basis of type into rotary valves and linear valves. Rotary valves have further been segmented into ball valves, butterfly valves and plug valves. Linear valves have further been segmented into globe valves, diaphragm valves and others.

On the basis of operation, the control valves market is segmented into hydraulic control valve, pneumatic control valve and electric control valve.

On the basis of size, the control valves market is segmented into less than 1”, between 1” to 6”, between 6” to 25”, between 25” to 50” and more than 50”.

The end user segment of the control valves market is segmented into oil and gas, energy and power, water and wastewater treatment, food and beverages, chemicals, pharmaceuticals, construction, pulp and paper and others.

Country Level Analysis

The Control Valves market is analysed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, distributional channel, end-user, connectivity and lawn covered as referenced above.

The countries covered in the Control Valves market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Peru, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America, Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Hungary, Lithuania, Austria, Ireland, Norway, Poland, Rest of Europe in Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Vietnam, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in Asia-Pacific (APAC), South Africa, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Kuwait, Israel, Egypt, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA).

Major Highlights of Control Valves Market in Covid-19 pandemic covered in report:

The report provides impact of COVID-19 on Control Valves market along with its impact on overall industry and economy of world. Further, it adds changes in consumer buying behavior as it impacts majorly on market growth and sales. Distributors and traders on marketing strategy analysis focusing on region wise needs in covid-19 pandemic is also added in the Control Valves market report. The last segment of COVID-19 impact chapter include recovery and major changes opted by major players involved in Control Valves market.

Table of Content:

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

PART 04: INTRODUCTION

PART 05: MARKET LANDSCAPE

PART 06: MARKET SIZING

PART 07: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT

PART 09: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL

PART 10: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 11: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER

PART 12: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

PART 13: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 14: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

PART 15: MARKET TRENDS

PART 16: COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

PART 17: COMPANY PROFILES

PART 18: APPENDIX

