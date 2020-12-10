Control Valves Market Report | Industry Size by Global Major Companies Profile, Competitive Landscape and Key Regions 2025
According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Control Valves Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025,”. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to register a CAGR of around 5% during 2020-2025. A control valve is a mechanical device that regulates the flow of a liquid or gas through internal passages in a system. It contains a pneumatically and electrically operated actuator, which is mounted on a valve. This valve modulates the flow through movement of the valve plug in relation to the port that is located within its body. Some of the different types of control valves available in the market include ball, plug, butterfly, gate, and diaphragm valves.
Market Trends
The global control valves market is primarily driven by the continuous demand from the oil and gas industry. This can be attributed to the increasing investments in the shale gas field and pipeline installations to ensure efficient fluid handling. Apart from this, control valves find extensive applications across multiple industries, such as food and beverage, water and wastewater treatment, power, pharmaceutical, and chemical. In the food and beverage and chemical industries, control valves help to minimize contamination while handling steam, exhibit resistance to abrasion and corrosion, and function effectively under high pressure and temperatures. Moreover, with technological advancements and continuous research and development (R&D) activities, manufacturers are able to launch improved product variants, such as 3D printed valves, that cater to the changing requirements of various industries. These developments are expected to create a positive outlook for the market in the upcoming years.
Breakup by Type:
- Rotary Valves
- Ball Valve
- Butterfly Valves
- Plug Valves
- Linear Valves
- Gate Valves
- Diaphragm Valves
- Other Valves
Breakup by Size:
- Up to 1″
- >1″ to 7″
- >7″ to 25″
- >25″ to 50″
- >50″
Breakup by Technology:
- Electric
- Hydraulic
- Manual
- Pneumatic
Breakup by Component:
- Actuators
- Valve Body
- Others
Breakup by Material:
- Stainless Steel
- Cast Iron
- Alloy Based
- Others
Breakup by End-Use Industry:
- Oil & Gas
- Water & Wastewater Treatment
- Energy & Power
- Pharmaceutical & Healthcare
- Chemicals
- Building & Construction
- Others
Breakup by Region:
- North America
- Asia Pacific
- Europe
- Latin America
- Middle East and Africa
Competitive Landscape:
The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined with some of the key players being Burkert Fluid Control Systems, Curtiss-Wright Corporation, Emerson, Flowserve Corporation, Honeywell International, IMI PLC., Kitz Corporation, Samson AG, Spirax Sarco, Valvitalia SpA, Velan Inc., etc.
