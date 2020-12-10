Control Valves Market Report | Industry Size by Global Major Companies Profile, Competitive Landscape and Key Regions 2025

According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Control Valves Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025,”. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to register a CAGR of around 5% during 2020-2025. A control valve is a mechanical device that regulates the flow of a liquid or gas through internal passages in a system. It contains a pneumatically and electrically operated actuator, which is mounted on a valve. This valve modulates the flow through movement of the valve plug in relation to the port that is located within its body. Some of the different types of control valves available in the market include ball, plug, butterfly, gate, and diaphragm valves.

Request for a free sample copy of this report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/control-valves-market/requestsample

Market Trends

The global control valves market is primarily driven by the continuous demand from the oil and gas industry. This can be attributed to the increasing investments in the shale gas field and pipeline installations to ensure efficient fluid handling. Apart from this, control valves find extensive applications across multiple industries, such as food and beverage, water and wastewater treatment, power, pharmaceutical, and chemical. In the food and beverage and chemical industries, control valves help to minimize contamination while handling steam, exhibit resistance to abrasion and corrosion, and function effectively under high pressure and temperatures. Moreover, with technological advancements and continuous research and development (R&D) activities, manufacturers are able to launch improved product variants, such as 3D printed valves, that cater to the changing requirements of various industries. These developments are expected to create a positive outlook for the market in the upcoming years.

Breakup by Type:

Rotary Valves Ball Valve Butterfly Valves Plug Valves

Linear Valves Gate Valves Diaphragm Valves Other Valves





Breakup by Size:

Up to 1″

>1″ to 7″

>7″ to 25″

>25″ to 50″

>50″



Breakup by Technology:

Electric

Hydraulic

Manual

Pneumatic



Breakup by Component:

Actuators

Valve Body

Others



Breakup by Material:

Stainless Steel

Cast Iron

Alloy Based

Others



Breakup by End-Use Industry:

Oil & Gas

Water & Wastewater Treatment

Energy & Power

Pharmaceutical & Healthcare

Chemicals

Building & Construction

Others



Breakup by Region:

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Explore full report with table of contents: http://bit.ly/3aSqbBI

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined with some of the key players being Burkert Fluid Control Systems, Curtiss-Wright Corporation, Emerson, Flowserve Corporation, Honeywell International, IMI PLC., Kitz Corporation, Samson AG, Spirax Sarco, Valvitalia SpA, Velan Inc., etc.

About Us



IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.



IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.



Contact US:

IMARC Group

30 N Gould St, Ste R

Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

Website: https://www.imarcgroup.com/

Email: sales@imarcgroup.com

USA: +1-631-791-1145

Follow us on twitter: @imarcglobal

Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/imarc-group