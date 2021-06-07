Control Valves Market Evolving Technology, Trends And Industry Analysis 2027

The research and analysis conducted in Control Valves Market Report helps clients to predict investment in an emerging market, expansion of market share or success of a new product with the help of global market research analysis. This report has been designed in such a way that it provides very evident understanding of the business environment and Control Valves industry. Nevertheless, this global market research report unravels many business problems very quickly and easily. Due to high demand and the value of market research for the success of different sectors, Control Valves Market report is provided that covers many work areas.

Global control valves market is projecting a rise in estimated value by 2026, registering a CAGR of 6.8% in the forecast period of 2019-2026 due to Increase in the infrastructure project in developing countries, Rise of automation in the process industry and Increase in research and development to design and develop new valves

Control valves are the devices which allow the passage of fluids (liquids and gases). Control valve act as a passage which open and closes when fluid flows through it. Control valves are mainly use in process industries such as food and beverages, oil and gas, waste water treatment etc. in order to control the process by maintaining the flow of fluid. In the market, latest control valves are also available which are automated and sensor based for swift operations.

Market Drivers:

Growth in demand from water and wastewater treatment, oil & gas industry, power industry and pharmaceutical industry would act as a catalyst

Adoption of smart valves and automation in industries have enhanced the market

Increase in the power generation plants including nuclear plants across the globe may boost the market

Increase in research and development to design and develop new valves has driven the market

Market Restraints:

Stringent regulations by the government for the use of valves in end user industries such as U.S. have limited the use of spring diaphragm actuators for reducing the greenhouse gas emissions. This may restrict the market growth.

Huge initial investment would hinder the growth

High failure rate of valves can restrict the market of control valve

Segmentation: Global Control Valves Market

By Design

Globe Valve

Ball Valve

Butterfly Valve

Angle Valve

Diaphragm Valve

Other Designs

By Type

Hydraulic Valve

Pneumatic Valve

Manual Valve

Solenoid Valve

Other Types

By Component

Valve Body

Actuators

Others

By Valve Size

Up to 1”

1” to 6”

6” to 25”

25” to 50”

50” and Larger

By Industry

Oil & Gas

Energy & Power

Water & Wastewater Treatment

Food & Beverages

Chemicals

Pharmaceuticals

Construction

Pulp & Paper

Others Textiles Glass



By Geography

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Europe Germany Italy U.K. France Spain Netherlands Belgium Switzerland Turkey Russia Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific Japan China India South Korea Australia Singapore Malaysia Thailand Indonesia Philippines Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa Egypt Israel Rest of Middle East and Africa



Key Developments in the Market

In April 2018, Finland’s Metso announced to acquire Rotex’s valve automation division. The acquisition of Rotex valve division would help Metso to enter in Indian market of valves and would assist its expansion in customer segments outside North America.

In January 2017, Clarke Industrial Engineering made a licensing agreement with Curtiss-Wright Corporation to share shutter valve technology exclusively with Curtiss-Wright. The agreement would help to develop worldwide market of shutter valve technology for naval defense market.

Competitive Analysis

Global control valves market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of Global control valves market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

Major Market Competitors/Players

Few of the major competitors currently working global control valves market are Curtiss-Wright, Crane Co., Emerson Electric Co, Flowserve Corporation, Alfa Laval, IMI plc, Neway Valves., Velan Inc., Samson Controls Inc., Pentair plc., Kitz Corporation, Metso Corporation, The Weir Group PLC, SpiraxSarco Limited, Valvitalia SpA, SchlumbergerLimited, Eaton, Honeywell, Baker Hughes and others

Key players in the market, major collaborations, merger and acquisitions along with trending innovation and business policies are reviewed in the all inclusive Control Valves report. This report aims to examine the market with respect to general market conditions, market improvement, market scenarios, development, cost and profit of the specified market regions, position and comparative pricing between major players.

Major Highlights of Control Valves market in Covid-19 pandemic covered in report:

The report provides impact of COVID-19 on Control Valves market along with its impact on overall industry and economy of world. Further, it adds changes in consumer buying behavior as it impacts majorly on market growth and sales. Distributors and traders on marketing strategy analysis focusing on region wise needs in covid-19 pandemic is also added in the Control Valves market report. The last segment of COVID-19 impact chapter include recovery and major changes opted by major players involved in Control Valves market.

