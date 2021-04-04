Control Valves Market By Actuation Technology, Type, Application and Future Analysis

According to the forecast of P&S Intelligence, a market research firm based in India, the control valves market would grow, in valuation, from $11,137.0 million to more than $16,057.5 million from 2017 to 2023.

The demand for electricity and automotive fuels is growing on account of the booming population. Since oil and gas, along with coal, still occupy a substantial share in the global energy mix, 67%, combined, in 2017, as per the International Energy Agency (IEA), exploration and production (E&P) activities continue to surge, though at a slower pace than 10–15 years ago. Till the world transitions completely to a hydrocarbon-free economy, oil and gas E&P activities can be expected to rise. Apart from on land, a large number of oil wells are being dug into the ocean floor, which is ultimately driving the demand for control valves.

In the oil and gas and any other industry, various types of such devices are utilized, including ball, butterfly, cryogenic, globe, plug, diaphragm, and gate valves. Among these, butterfly valves are the most common in industrial units on account of their small size, quick opening and closing capability, and higher efficiency in terms of controlling the amount of the gas and liquid flowing through. In addition, butterfly valves are more reliable than other types, and they also require lesser maintenance effort, which leads to operational expenditure reduction for users.

GLOBAL CONTROL VALVES MARKET

By Actuation Technology

Manual Control Valve Pneumatic Control Valve Hydraulic Control Valve Electric Control Valve



By Type

Ball Valve Butterfly Valve Cryogenic Valve Globe Valve Others (Diaphragm Valve, Plug Valve, and Gate Valve)



By Application