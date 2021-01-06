Contrast Media Agents Market 2020 forecast to 2027

According to The Insight Partners market research study titled ‘Contrast Media Agents Market to 2027 – Global Analysis and Forecasts by Type, Imaging Modality, Indication, Route of Administration and Geography. The Global Contrast Media Agents Market is expected to reach US$ 6,860.6 Mn in 2027 from US$ 4,855.2 Mn in 2018. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 4.0% from 2019-2027. The report highlights the trends prevalent in the global contrast media agents market and the factors driving the market along with those that act as challenges to its growth.

Global contrast media agents market was segmented by type, imaging modality, indication and route of administration. The type segment was classified as iodinated contrast media, gadolinium based contrast media, barium-based contrast media, microbubble contrast media. Based on the imaging modality the market is classified as X-Ray/CT, magnetic resonance imaging and ultrasound. On the basis of indication the market is classified as cardiovascular disorders, cancer, gastrointestinal disorders, musculoskeletal disorders, neurological disorders, nephrological disorders. And based on the route of administration the market is divided into intravascular, oral and rectal.

The report segments the global contrast media agents market as follows:

Global Contrast Media Agents Market – By Type

Iodinated Contrast Media

Gadolinium Based Contrast Media

Barium Based Contrast Media

Microbubble Contrast Media

Global Contrast Media Agents Market – By Imaging Modality

X-ray/CT

Magnetic Resonance Imaging

Ultrasound

Global Contrast Media Agents Market – By Indication

Cardiovascular Disorders

Cancer

Gastrointestinal Disorders

Musculoskeletal Disorders

Neurological Disorders

Nephrological Disorders

Growth Opportunities in The Developing Nations

The number of chronic non-communicable disease are rising across the globe, the prevalence is significantly rising among the developing nations across the globe. The incidences are rising due to the shift in the lifestyle and the other health conditions sue to the change in the adoption of the modernized facilities. The modernized facilities reduced the physical activities, the stress level among the people are also rising. This is expected to be a leading factor to support rising demand for the contrast media agents, with generating patient awareness regarding taking preventive measures as well as benefits of early diagnosis. The developing nations are significantly developing their healthcare facilities and services and are heading towards the technological advancements. With increasing costs of manufacturing against their practices, the medical device manufacturers are struggling to generate enough revenue to please their investors. The emerging markets in the developing economies are expected to be the crucial factor offering better and lucrative growth opportunities for the major players to expand their business and geographic reach.

