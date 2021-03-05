Contract Research Organizations (CRO) Market (Based on 2021COVID-19 Worldwide Spread) 2021 Industry Analysis, Trends, and Forecast 2027

Contract Research Organizations (CRO) Market is valued at USD 35.09 Billion in 2018 and expected to reach USD 50.65 Billion by 2025 with the CAGE of 6.31% over the forecast period.

Rising demand for research and developments related to the new drug discovery with increased outsourcing activities and surge in clinical trials for fighting against various infectious diseases are some important factor driving the growth of contract research organizations (CRO) market.

Scope of the Contract Research Organizations (CRO) Market Report-

Contract Research Organizations are the organization which offers services to the various industries like healthcare, chemical, biopharmaceutical, and pharmaceutical companies etc. in the form of outsourced research. Contract research organizations are useful to the wide range of the small, medium as well as large international companies and organizations for better product or service development in the niche domain groups including various sectors. Many factors are taken into consideration before selecting a contract research organization service such as scientific expertise, technology capability, geographical presence, access to data and cost efficiency. There are many benefits of taking contract research organization assistance such as time efficiency, expertise and experience, cost effectiveness and proper research. However, there are some disadvantages like confidentiality and communication management. Contract research organizations also provides drug development services, regulatory & scientific support, infrastructure & staffing support to deliver their clients with the flexibility to raise domestic capabilities or to deliver a fully outsourced solution.

The global contract research organization (CRO) services market is segmented on the basis of type, therapeutic area, service type, end user and geography. On the basis of type, global contract research organization (CRO) services market is divided into preclinical, clinical research and laboratory. On the basis of therapeutic area global contract research organization (CRO) services market is divided into oncology, central nervous system disorders, infectious diseases and cardiovascular diseases. On the basis of service type it is divided into clinical trial services, medical writing services, regulatory services, clinical data management services and others. On the basis of end user global contract research organization (CRO) services market is divided into pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical, medical device companies, academic and research institutes and non-governmental organizations. According to the International Federation of Pharmaceutical Manufacturers & Associations (IFPMA) in 2020, registered research-based pharmaceutical industries have been employed more than 2 million people for research, development and provide medicines and vaccines that improve the life of patients worldwide. In addition to this, the number of new biological or chemical research based products launched globally in the market has been increased to 226 in the 2011-2015 period compared with 146 in the earlier decade.

The regions covered in global contract research organization (CRO) services Market report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. On the basis of country level, Global Melanoma Drug Market sub divided in to U.S., Mexico, Canada, U.K., France, Germany, Italy, China, Japan, India, South East Asia, GCC, Africa, etc.

Key players for global contract research organization (CRO) services market reports –

Global Contract Research Organization (CRO) Services Market reports cover prominent players like Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings, IQVIA, PAREXEL International Corporation, Pharmaceutical Product Development LLC,PRA Health Sciences Inc., ICON plc., InVentiv Health Inc., Charles River Laboratories International Inc., INC Research Holdings Inc. (U.S.), Wuxi PharmaTech Inc., LabCorp, Syneos Health, MPI Research,SGS, Covance Inc., Ricerca Biosciences, SynteractHCR, MeDPAce Holdings, Chiltern, CMIC, Galapagos NV, LAB Research Inc., Omnicare Clinical Research Inc., United BioSource Corporation, BioClinica, Aptuit, PharmaNet Development Group Inc., Galapagos NV, LAB Research Inc. and ReSearch Pharmaceutical Services.

Global Contract Research Organization (CRO) Services Market Dynamics –

The key factor for growth of global contract research organization (CRO) services market is the rise of demand in the market by Pharmaceutical and Biotechnological companies for outsourcing of research and development activities including various clinical trials for advanced new drugs against various infectious diseases like Swine flu,Covid-19 virus etc. According to WHO in 2020, there has been significant death troll happened worldwide due to this infectious disease corona virus till now around 10000 deaths has been noted with more than 209839 infected cases around 169 countries. The contract based research on finding the vaccination for treatment of corona virus has been started by various organizations in different countries. As per National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, the first testing in humans of an experimental vaccine for the new corona virus has been started on 16th of March 2020. But, global contract research organization (CRO) services market is hampered by some of the major factors including the high cost of labor, structural changes in organization & employment, conversation rate instability and fight of contract research to developing countries. Moreover, rising focus on specialty medicines with technological advancement using artificial intelligence, IoT, big data for the clinical research will create huge opportunity for this market and is expected to fuel the global contract research organization (CRO) services market during the forecast period.

Contract Research Organizations (CRO) Market Regional Analysis –

North America is expected to dominate the contract research organizations (CRO) market with the potential rate due to presence of biopharmaceutical, and pharmaceutical companies for clinical research studies. According to the Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers Association (PhRMA), U.S. firms has more than half of the world’s research & development in pharmaceuticals spending USD 75 billion and hold the intellectual property rights on most new medicines through its advanced contract based clinical research. The U.S. has the substantial overall economic impact of the biopharmaceutical industry which accounted for more than USD 1.3 trillion in economic output, representing 4 percent of total U.S. output in 2015 alone.

Europe is the second-largest region for dominating the growth of Contract Research Organizations (CRO) equipment due to rise of NCDs (Non-communicable Diseases) like diabetes, cardiovascular diseases, cancer, and chronic diseases. According to WHO, the Europe region accounts to rise of NCDs with around 77% of the disease burden which directly increases the demand for contract research organizations (CRO)s to prevent prevalence of these diseases.

The Asia Pacific is expected to emerge as the fastest-growing regional market due to rapidly increasing the prevalence of therapeutic and chronic diseases like diabetes, infectious diseases and cardiovascular diseases.

Contract Research Organizations (CRO) Market Segmentation –

by Type: Preclinical, Clinical research, Laboratory

by Therapeutic area: Oncology, Central Nervous System Disorders, Infectious diseases, Cardiovascular diseases

by Service Type: Clinical trial services, Medical writing services, Regulatory services, Clinical data management services, Others

by End-user Type: Pharmaceutical, Biopharmaceutical, Medical device companies, Academic & research institutes, Non-governmental organizations

Regional & Country Analysis

North America, U.S., Mexico, Canada , Europe, UK, France, Germany, Italy , Asia Pacific, China, Japan, India, Southeast Asia, South America, Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, The Middle East and Africa, GCC, Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa

