Contract Research Organization (CRO) Market Estimated to Register a CAGR of 7% Over the Forecast Period

According to the research study, the global Contract Research Organization (CRO) Market in 2019 is approximately USD 39 Bn The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7% over the time span.

Pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical organizations are chiefly focused on the invention and development of new medical aids and drugs for different uncertain remedial conditions around the globe. Over the recent decade, biopharmaceutical organizations and pharmaceutical companies have increasingly adopted the outsourcing of tasks and activities to make the organization model highly cost-effective. The patent cliff has dynamically changed the pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical sectors.

Top Market Players

Some of the key players operating in the Contract Research Organization (CRO) Market around the globe include PAREXEL, IQVIA, LabCorp, PRA Health Sciences, PPD, ICON plc., Syneos Health, WuXi PharmaTech, Charles River, SGS, and MPI Research, Envi, and others.

Global Contract Research Organization (CRO) Market: By Type Segmentation Analysis

Early Phase Development Services

Pharmacokinetics/Pharmacodynamics (PK/PD)

Toxicology Testing

Clinic Research Services

Physical Characterization

Stability Testing

Batch Release Testing

Consulting Services

Others

Global Contract Research Organization (CRO) Market: By End User Segmentation Analysis

Pharmaceutical and Biopharmaceutical Companies

Medical Device Companies

Academic Institutes

The Contract Research Organization (CRO) Market is categorized into type, and by the application. The type segment is further divided into Early Phase Development Services, Pharmacokinetics/Pharmacodynamics (PK/PD), Toxicology Testing, Clinic Research Services, Physical Characterization, Stability Testing, Batch Release Testing, Consulting Services and others. By Application, the market is divided into Pharmaceutical and Biopharmaceutical Companies, Medical Device Companies and Academic Institutes.

A variety of testing services (laboratory and clinical) are essential throughout the development phase of any drug substance. The outsourcing process of clinical services and analytical services has helped biopharmaceutical and pharmaceutical organizations to mitigate risks by limiting large investments in equipment purchasing and maintaining manpower services, particularly when development efforts are in the initial stages. It also helps pharmaceutical organizations to focus on their nucleus competencies. Therefore, the progress of new drug molecules is expected to propel the growth of the CRO market across the map.

