Contract Logistics Market is projected to grow at CAGR during forecast period 2015-2025
The Global Contract Logistics market is estimated to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period 2019-2025. Contract Logistics is the process of outsourcing resource management services through 3PL. Through contract logistics, companies manage the logistics process, such as packaging, warehousing, and distribution. Contract logistics is useful for any organization for managing their whole supply chain processes such as devising and planning supply chains, warehousing, transporting and distributing goods, processing orders and collecting payments, managing inventory, and customer service. With increasing globalization and ease of trade, the global Contract Logistics Market is expected to grow significantly in the upcoming period.
Also, the surge in the healthy growth of e-commerce, growing demand for distribution solutions, and the ongoing trend of greater outsourcing are other factors anticipated to accelerate the growth of the market in the upcoming years. Moreover, the massive growth of manufacturing industry coupled with their focus laid on core competencies, increasing needs for achieving cost efficiency, task optimizations & technological integrations pertaining to supply chain activities, and benefits in managing seasonal variations of products will contribute to the growth of the Contract Logistics market in the upcoming years. The rise in urbanization and evolution in the middle-class population, coupled with the increase in disposables incomes, which has increased their spending on fast-moving consumer goods, household items, and luxury items, will fuel the growth of the Contract Logistics market in the forecast period.
Global Contract Logistics Market Competitive Landscape
Companies such as Deutsche Post AG, GEODIS, DB Schenker, Hitachi Transport System, Ltd., Kuehne + Nagel International AG, XPO Logistics, Inc., Ryder System, Inc., CEVA Logistics AG, Neovia Logistics Services, Ryder System and UPS Supply Chain Solutions are the key players in the global Contract Logistics market.
Scope of the Report
|Attribute
|Details
|Years Considered
|Historical data – 2015-2017
Base Year – 2018
Forecast – 2019 – 2025
|Facts Covered
|Revenue in USD Million/Billion
|Market Coverage
|U.S, Canada, Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Brazil, Mexico, Japan, South Korea, China, India, South Korea UAE, South Africa, Saudi Arabia.
|Product/Service Segmentation
|By Type, By Services Function, By End-user Industry and By Region
|Key Players
|Deutsche Post AG, GEODIS, DB Schenker, Hitachi Transport System, Ltd., Kuehne + Nagel International AG, XPO Logistics, Inc., Ryder System, Inc., CEVA Logistics AG, Neovia Logistics Services, Ryder System and UPS Supply Chain Solutions and others
By Component
- Solution
- Services
By Business Function
- Accounting and Finance
- Sales and Marketing
- Inventory and Order Management
- Human Capital Management
By Enterprise Size
- Large Enterprises
- Small & Medium Enterprises
By End-User Industry
- BFSI
- Government
- Healthcare
- Retail
- Manufacturing
- IT & Telecom
- Transportation & Logistics
- Media & Entertainment
The objective of the Study:
- To analyze and forecast the market size of the Global Contract Logistics Market, in terms of value.
- To examine the market segmentation carefully and estimate the market size, in terms value, based on the region by segmenting Contract Logistics market into five regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and their leading countries.
- To outline, categorize and project the Global Contract Logistics market based on Type, Services and End-User Industry.
- To examine competitive developments like technological advancement, services, and regulative framework within the global Contract Logistics Market.
- To highlight the impact analysis of the factors, affecting the market dynamics such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges.
- To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their market shares along with detailing the competitive landscape for market leaders.
