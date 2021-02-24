Contract Logistics Market Drive Big Growth with the Right Opportunity | Deutsche Post AG, XPO Logistics, Inc., Kuehne + Nagel International Ag

The ‘ Contract Logistics market’ research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of the latest developments, market size, status, upcoming technologies, industry drivers, challenges, regulatory policies, with key company profiles and strategies of players. The research study provides market overview; Contract Logistics derived key statistics, based on the market status of the manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in Contract Logistics market size forecast, Get report to understand the structure of the complete fine points (Including Full TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Chart).

Under COVID-19 Outbreak Impact Analysis:

We analyzed industry trends in the context of COVID-19.

We analyzed the impact of COVID-19 on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets.

We analyze the impact of COVID-19 on various regions and major countries.

The impact of COVID-19 on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

Study Explore : Market Behavior/ Level of Risk and Opportunity

End Industry Behavior/ Opportunity Assessment

Expected Industry Recovery Timeline

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape.

Global Contract Logistics Market is valued approximately at USD 213 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 4.8% over the forecast period 2020-2026. Contract logistics is defined as the set of comprehensive processes that starts from production to distribution at the final point of sale. This means, contract logistics does not involve the process of transferring goods, as it is a broader course of action that integrates traditional logistics with supply chain management processes. It is the outsourcing of resource management tasks to a third-party vendor. These tasks include a variety of activities ranging from designing facilities, distributing and transporting goods to planning supply chains and managing inventory, and even offering specific aspects of customer service. The most vital benefit of contract logistics is cost savings, either in the form of time or equity, thus, reducing the need to assemble a costly infrastructure. Increasing e-commerce sector around the world, rise in demand for service integration & data management, and the inclination of manufacturers towards more flexible solutions are the few factors responsible for high CAGR of the market over the forecast period. For instance, as per the Shopify, a multinational e-commerce company based in Canada, the ecommerce sales were estimated almost $2.3 trillion in 2017 and is anticipated to grow to almost $4.5 trillion by 2021. This, in turn, is expected to accelerate the demand of contract logistics, thus contributing to the market growth around the world. However, the production and distribution of goods & services has contracted due to COVID-19 crisis with China’s manufacturing shutdown and unexpected recession conditions in North America and Europe. The excess of delayed orders, blank sailings and port calls have intensified volume pressures on the contract-based supply chain. The pandemic has generated a supply shock across the world that cause an acute disruption in supply chain, therefore hampering the demand of contract logistics. In addition, lack of direct oversight and dearth of skilled vendors are the few other factor hindering the market growth over the forecast period of 2020-2026.

The regional analysis of global Contract Logistics market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Asia-Pacific is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to rising e-commerce sector, along with the increase in demand for service integration in the countries, especially China and India. Whereas, Middle East & Africa is anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2026, due to the technological developments in the logistics sector, particularly in the countries such as Saudi Arabia and UAE.

Major market player included in this report are:

Deutsche Post AG

XPO Logistics, Inc.

Kuehne + Nagel International Ag

Ceva Logistics Ag

DB Schenker (Deutsche Bahn Ag)

Hitachi Transport System, Ltd.

Geodis

Neovia Logistics Services, LLC

UPS Supply Chain Solutions

Ryder System, Inc.

A systematic step framework for How to Tackle The Situation… “MITIGATE” | “SUSTAIN” | “GROW”: Business Strategy Recovery, Scenario and Planning

Key Segments Studied in the Global Contract Logistics Market

Geographical Breakdown: Regional level analysis of the market, currently covering North America, Europe, China & Japan

In-Depth Qualitative Analyses Include Identification And Investigation Of The Following Aspects: Market Structure, Growth Drivers, Restraints and Challenges, Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities, Porter’s Fiver Forces. The report also inspects the financial standing of the leading companies, which includes gross profit, revenue generation, sales volume, sales revenue, manufacturing cost, individual growth rate, and other financial ratios. The report basically gives information about the Market trends, growth factors, limitations, opportunities, challenges, future forecasts, and details about all the key market players.

Changing Forecasts in a Time of Crisis: explores key issues, including:

The heavy economic impacts of social distancing measures

Future changes in consumer behavior

The urgent need for high-frequency economic data

Mapping Out a Potential Recovery

Business Strategies During COVID-19

Near & Long Term Risk Outlook, Risk Assessment and Opportunities

Key questions answered: Study Explore COVID 19 Outbreak Impact Analysis

Q.1 What are some of the most promising potential, high growth opportunities for the global market by application, by product, by end user and by region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)?

Q.2 Which segments will grow at a faster speed and why?

Q.3 Which regions will grow at a faster speed and why?

Q.4 What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers and challenges of the market?

Q.5 What are the business risks and threats of market?

Q.6 What are emerging trends in market and the reasons behind them?

Q.7 What are some changing demands of customers in the market?

Q.8 What are the new developments in the market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9 Who are the leading players in market? What strategic initiatives are being implemented by key players for business growth?

Q.10 What are some of the competitive products and processes in this market?

Q.11 What M & A activities have taken place in the last five years in this market?

