Contract Farming Market 2021-2028 revolutionary trends lead toward massive growth with DuPont, Rallies, Nuziveedu Seeds Limited, Lemken India Agro Equipments Private Limited, Advanta Limited, Monsanto, Poabs Organic Estates

Contract farming can be defined as an agreement between farmers and processing and/or marketing firms for the production and supply of agricultural products under forward agreements, frequently at predetermined prices.

Contract farming involves agricultural production being carried out on the basis of an agreement between the buyer and farm producers. Sometimes it involves the buyer specifying the quality required and the price, with the farmer agreeing to deliver at a future date.

The survey report results show that the average revenue of a contract farm is about 11 percent higher than an average non-contract farm. The per hectare cost of production in a contract farm is about 13 percent lower and as a result the average profit margin under contract is more than 50 percent above those without contract.

Contracts are widely used in the production and sale of U.S agricultural commodities. In 2017, 49 percent of the value of livestock production was raised under contract agreements usually between farmers and processors while contracts governed 21 percent of the value of crop production.

Key Players:

DuPont India, Rallies India Limited, Nuziveedu Seeds Limited, Lemken India Agro Equipments Private Limited, Advanta Limited, Monsanto India, Poabs Organic Estates, National Agro Industry, Patanjali, FarmERP, MeraKisan, Organic Mandya, Gold Farm, INI Farms, Ninjacart, Zomato HyperPure, Oxen Farm Solutions, Agribolo, Agri10x, Fasal among others.

Contract Farming Market Report Segment: by farming type

Arable farming grows crops, eg wheat and barley

Pastoral farming is raising animals, eg cows and sheep

Mixed farming is both arable and pastoral

Contract Farming Market Report Segment: by advantages

It reduces the risk of production, price and marketing costs

Ensures higher production of better quality, financial support in cash and /or kind and technical guidance to the farmers

Contract Farming Market Report Segment: by disadvantages

Land availability constraints

Social and cultural constraints

Farmer discontent

Extra-contractual marketing

Input diversion

Contract Farming Market Report Segment: by region

Asia Pacific

North America

Europe

South America

Middle East & Africa

