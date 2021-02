Contract Development & Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) Market Strategic Growth Initiatives, Near-term and Long-term Growth Prospects, Competition Structure and Market Structure

The global CDMO market is estimated to reach US$241.3 billion in 2024, growing at a CAGR of 9.80% for the period spanning from 2020 to 2024.

The factors such as increasing per capita disposable income, increasing global healthcare expenditure, rising aging population, increasing R&D spending, growing number of new drugs, rise in investments and strategic collaborations and growing demand for pharmaceutical products are expected to drive the market. However, growth of the industry will be challenged by stringent government regulations. A few notable trends include increasing demand for highly potent API manufacturing services, growing demand for quality by design services, growth in oncology segment, growing demand for process development CDMO services and lengthy and costly drug development process.

The global API drug market accounted for the highest share of the market and is expected to grow in future owing to growing number of biologics APIs in pipeline stage and growing adoption of multiple of therapies. In terms of geographical areas, North America is the major contributor to the global CDMO market supported by growing collaborations and wide range of services provided by CDMOs. Asia Pacific is the fastest growing market for CDMOs owing to highly skilled workforce and low research and development cost advantage.

