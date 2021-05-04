Contract Catering Market Industry Growth, Trends, Top Organizations and Forecast 2026

According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Contract Catering Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, The global contract catering market reached a strong growth in 2020. Contract catering refers to the outsourcing of catering services to an organization on a contractual basis. These companies create the menu according to the requirement of the client and are responsible for the food quality and costs. Contract catering services are cost-effective and help in efficiently managing events in a less stressful manner. As a result, they are widely adopted across the corporate, education, defense, aerospace, and healthcare sectors.

The growth of the global contract catering market can be majorly attributed to the emerging trend of fine dining in business environments to maintain good client relationships. Additionally, the escalating demand for exotic ingredients, aesthetic delicacies, and live food counters for different events is further contributing to the market growth. Moreover, schools and organizations have started focusing on the health and wellbeing of students and the staff, which has enabled contract caterers to introduce healthier menus. Furthermore, the increasing availability of pre-booking options, customized orders, and online menus is creating a positive outlook for the market. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global contract catering market to grow at a CAGR of around 6% during the forecast period (2021-2026).

Contract Catering Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Contract Type:

Fixed Price Contracts

Cost Plus Contracts

Breakup by Modes of Contract:

Outsourced

Self-Operated

Breakup by End User:

Business and Industry

Education

Healthcare and Senior Care

Defence and Offshore

Sports and Leisure

Airports

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

