Contract Catering Market Industry Growth, Trends, Top Organizations and Forecast 2026
According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Contract Catering Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, The global contract catering market reached a strong growth in 2020. Contract catering refers to the outsourcing of catering services to an organization on a contractual basis. These companies create the menu according to the requirement of the client and are responsible for the food quality and costs. Contract catering services are cost-effective and help in efficiently managing events in a less stressful manner. As a result, they are widely adopted across the corporate, education, defense, aerospace, and healthcare sectors.
Request for a PDF sample of this report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/contract-catering-market/requestsample
The growth of the global contract catering market can be majorly attributed to the emerging trend of fine dining in business environments to maintain good client relationships. Additionally, the escalating demand for exotic ingredients, aesthetic delicacies, and live food counters for different events is further contributing to the market growth. Moreover, schools and organizations have started focusing on the health and wellbeing of students and the staff, which has enabled contract caterers to introduce healthier menus. Furthermore, the increasing availability of pre-booking options, customized orders, and online menus is creating a positive outlook for the market. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global contract catering market to grow at a CAGR of around 6% during the forecast period (2021-2026).
Competitive Landscape with Key Players:
- ABM Catering Solutions
- Amadeus
- Aramark
- Atalian Servest
- Barlett Mitchell
- Blue Apple Catering
- Camst Group
- Caterleisure Ltd.
- CH&CO Catering
- Compass PLC
- Dine Contract Catering
- Elior Group
- Fazer Food Services
- Interserve
- OCS Group Ltd.
- Sodexo
Contract Catering Market Segmentation:
Breakup by Contract Type:
- Fixed Price Contracts
- Cost Plus Contracts
Breakup by Modes of Contract:
- Outsourced
- Self-Operated
Breakup by End User:
- Business and Industry
- Education
- Healthcare and Senior Care
- Defence and Offshore
- Sports and Leisure
- Airports
- Others
Breakup by Region:
- North America (United States, Canada)
- Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)
- Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)
- Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)
- Middle East and Africa
Ask Analyst for Customization and Explore full report with TOC & List of Figures: https://www.imarcgroup.com/contract-catering-market
As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.
If you want latest primary and secondary data (2021-2026) with Cost Module, Business Strategy, Distribution Channel, etc. Click request free sample report, published report will be delivered to you in PDF format via email within 24 to 48 hours.
Related Reports by IMARC Group:
Food Contact Paper and Board Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/food-contact-paper-board-market
Cereal Bars Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/cereal-bars-market
About Us
IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.
IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.
Contact US:
IMARC Group
30 N Gould St Ste R
Sheridan, WY 82801 USA – Wyoming
Email: Sales@imarcgroup.com
Tel No:(D) +91 120 433 0800
Americas:- +1 631 791 1145 | Africa and Europe :- +44-702-409-7331 | Asia: +91-120-433-0800, +91-120-433-0800