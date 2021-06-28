Contraceptive Rings Market Size by Key Companies, Trend, Size, Growth and Forecasts 2028

Contraceptive rings are smooth, flexible round shaped plastic rings which are meant to insert into vagina to on first day woman’s menstrual cycle to prevent possible pregnancy. When contraceptive rings are placed into the vagina it releases two hormones named estrogen and progestogen which are similar to natural hormones released by the body and which are also used in the contraceptive pills. Contraceptive rings release continuous dose of these hormones into the blood which prevents the release of an egg by ovaries each month and hence preventing the pregnancy. When contraceptive ring is inserted, it is left inside vagina for 21 days and after that removed for seven days. During the seven days of contraceptive rings free interval, it still provides contraceptive effect preventing the possible pregnancy. After contraceptive rings free interval, the new contraceptive ring is placed.

Contraceptive Rings Market: Key Players

Examples of some of the market participants in the global contraceptive rings market identified are:

QPharma AB, Merck Sharp & Dohme B.V., Pfizer Inc., Laboratorios Andromaco SA, Janssen Pharmaceutical, Allergan plc and others.

Contraceptive Rings Market: Segmentation Global contraceptive rings market is segmented on the basis of product type, by distribution channel and by region Based on product type contraceptive rings market is segmented as: Etonogestrel/Ethinyl estradiol (ENG/EE) contraceptive rings

Estradiol contraceptive rings

Progesterone contraceptives rings

Segesterone acetate/Ethinyl estradiol (SA/EE) contraceptive rings Based on the distribution channel contraceptive rings market is segmented as: Retail Pharmacies

Hospital Pharmacies

Clinics

Others

Geographical Analysis of the Contraceptive Rings Market:

The latest Business Intelligence report analyzes the Contraceptive Rings Market in terms of market size and consumer base in major market regions. The Contraceptive Rings Market can be divided into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, Middle East and Africa based on geography. This section of the report carefully assesses the presence of the Contraceptive Rings Market in key regions. It determines the market share, the market size, the sales contribution, the distribution network and the distribution channels of each regional segment.

Geographic Segment Covered in the Report:

North America (USA and Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France and the rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, and the rest of the Asia Pacific region)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and the rest of Latin America)

Middle East and Africa (GCC and rest of the Middle East and Africa)

