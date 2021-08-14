Contraceptive Devices Market: Share, Growth Size by Opportunities, Industry Analysis, Forecast 2021-2026

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Contraceptive Devices Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026″, the global contraceptive devices market size exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of 6.2% during 2021-2026. Contraceptive devices refer to birth control tools used to prevent pregnancies and sexually transmitted diseases (STDs). These devices are customized for both male and female users and comprise spermicides to chemically neutralize sperms. Condoms, diaphragms, sponges, cervical caps, vaginal rings, subdermal implants and intrauterine devices (IUD) are some of the commonly used contraceptive devices.

Market Trends: The rising prevalence of STDs, including chlamydia, hepatitis B, gonorrhea, trichomoniasis, HIV/AIDS, represents one of the significant factors strengthening the growth of the contraceptive devices market across the globe. Moreover, the growing consciousness among individuals about the available alternatives for minimizing unexpected pregnancies is catalyzing the demand for contraceptive devices. Furthermore, leading manufacturers are investing in research and development (R&D) activities to develop product variants with higher efficacy and minimal side-effects. This, in confluence with the increasing inclination toward delayed pregnancies and rising healthcare expenditures of individuals, is anticipated to fuel the market growth. Key Market Segmentation: Competitive Landscape with Key Player: Allergan Plc

Bayer Healthcare

Church & Dwight Co. Inc.

Cooper Surgical Inc.

Merck & Co.

Mylan Laboratories

Pfizer Inc.

Reckitt Benckiser

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

The Female Health Company Breakup by Device Type: Condoms

Diaphragms

Cervical Caps

Sponges

Vaginal Rings

IUDs

Others Breakup by End User: Male

Female Breakup by Distribution Channel: Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Online Stores

Others Breakup by Application: Household

Commercial

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key Highlights of the Report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

