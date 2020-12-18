Contraceptive Devices Market: Revenue Analysis Forecast 2020-2025

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Contraceptive Devices Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025”, the global contraceptive devices market grew at a CAGR of around 7% during 2014-2019. Contraceptive devices are various birth control tools that prevent pregnancies and sexually transmitted diseases (STDs). Few commonly used contraceptive devices are diaphragms, condoms, cervical caps, sponges, vaginal rings, etc. They are customized for males and females and generally contain spermicides to neutralize the sperms chemically. Some devices also act as physical barriers that inhibit the sperm from coming in contact, with the uterus thereby preventing insemination and reducing risks of infections.

The rising prevalence of STDs and the growing awareness regarding the available alternatives for preventing unexpected pregnancies drive the market growth. Additionally, government bodies are organizing campaigns to spread awareness and encourage the usage of effective contraceptive devices for population management and prevention of the spread of STDs. It has propelled the adoption of easy-to-use, removable and cost-effective contraceptives. Moreover, the advent of non-hormonal diaphragms and medium-term vaginal rings have further augmented the product demand. Besides that, rising investments in research and development (R&D) activities for variants with higher efficacy and minimal side effects and increasing consumer inclination towards delayed pregnancies are further projected to drive the market growth. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global contraceptive devices market to continue its moderate growth during 2020-2025.

Breakup by Device Type:

Condoms

Diaphragms

Cervical Caps

Sponges

Vaginal Rings

IUDs

Others

Breakup by End User:

Male

Female

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Online Stores

Others

Breakup by Application:

Household

Commercial

Others

Competitive Landscape with Key Player:

Allergan Plc

Bayer Healthcare

Church & Dwight Co. Inc.

Cooper Surgical Inc.

Merck & Co.

Mylan Laboratories

Pfizer Inc.

Reckitt Benckiser

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

The Female Health Company

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

