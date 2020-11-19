Contraceptive Devices Market 2020 to See Strong Investment Opportunity | Top Players – Bayer AG, Pfizer Inc, Janssen Global Services, LLC, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd

Global Contraceptive Devices Market report brings into light key market dynamics of the sector. It provides guidelines about planning of advertising and sales promotion efforts. The market report is a professional yet exhaustive study on the current state for the market. This world class market research report is a vital document in planning business objectives or goals. The credible market report is a window to the industry which talks about what market definition, classifications, applications, engagements and market trends are. While formulating this Contraceptive Devices Market analysis report, client business competence is understood adeptly to identify tangible growth opportunities.

Market Analysis: Global Contraceptive Devices Market

Global contraceptive devices market is registering a substantial CAGR of 7.90% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in the market can be attributed to the initiatives taken by government and NGO’s about contraceptives and regular advancement in technologies.

Key Market Competitors:

Few of the major market competitors currently working in the global contraceptive devices market are Bayer AG, Pfizer Inc, Janssen Global Services, LLC, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp, Mylan N.V., ALLERGAN, Reckitt Benckiser Group plc, Veru Inc., Church & Dwight Co., Inc., Medisafe Distribution Inc., CooperSurgical, Inc., Devex, Mayer Laboratories, Inc., Medisafe Distribution Inc., ANSELL LTD., Reckitt Benckiser Group plc., Agile Therapeutics, Inc., HLL Lifecare Limited, Mankind Pharma, TTK HealthCare, Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, V-Care Pharma Pvt. Ltd., Vardhaman Lifecare Pvt Ltd, Cipla Inc.

Market Definition: Global Contraceptive Devices Market

Contraceptive devices are used to avoid pregnancy by the use of medical devices, medicines, and surgical methods. The sexually transmitted diseases (STDs) are also prevented by the use of it. It may be temporary or permanent and accessible to males and females accordingly. Permanent techniques include women’s sterilization and men’s sterilization Hormonal and non-hormonal are temporary techniques.

Contraceptive Devices Market Drivers

Regular technological advancement is driving the growth of market

Numbers of initiatives taken by government is helping to grow the market

Allowance for contraceptive device on the regular basis drives the market growth

Increasing initiatives and support by various NGO’s are also helping the market to grow

Improper family planning is driving the market growth

Contraceptive Devices Market Restraints

Surging infections due to the use of contraceptive devices are restraining the market growth

Increasing incidence of infertility hinders the growth of the market

Side effects of contraceptive devices restricts the market growth

Segmentation: Global Contraceptive Devices Market

Contraceptive Devices Market : By Product Type

Male Contraceptive Devices

Female Contraceptive Devices

Contraceptive Devices Market : By Technology

Hormonal Contraceptives

Barrier Contraceptives

Contraceptive Devices Market : By Distribution Channel

Hospital Pharmacy

Retail Pharmacy

Clinics

Online Channel

Public Channel & NGOs

Others

Contraceptive Devices Market : By Geography

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Key Developments in the Contraceptive Devices Market :

In September 2017, Government of India launched two new contraceptives. New contraceptives will be introduced to widen the basket of options for the population of the country to meet their needs for family planning. Under the government’s Mission ParivarVikas, a key family planning initiative, contraceptives are being introduced.

In September 2017, Prega News of Mankind Pharmaceuticals partnered with SpiceJet. This collaboration will be launching a series of initiatives to make air travel more enjoyable and comfortable for pregnant women.

Competitive Analysis:

Global contraceptive devices market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of contraceptive devices market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

