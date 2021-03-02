Contraband Detector Market Technology Advancements and Demand 2021 to 2025

Global Contraband Detector Market Size, Status and Forecast 2021-2025

The Contraband Detector market report provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, segmentation market growth, market share, competitive Landscape, sales analysis, impact of domestic and global market players, value chain optimization, trade regulations, recent developments, opportunities analysis, strategic market growth analysis, product launches, area marketplace expanding, and technological innovations.

The contraband detector market is expected to register a CAGR of 5.5%, during the forecast period, 2019-2025.

Top Leading Companies of Global Contraband Detector Market are ChemImage Corporation, Garrett Metal Detectors, and Smiths Group PLC and others.

Key Market Trends

Aviation Industry Offers Potential Growth



– Airports find maximum applications of the contraband detector, and hence, it is expected to witness significant growth for the market.

– With the increasing passenger traffic in aircraft, airports are intensely focusing on security. In the United States, the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) has a set of rules and regulations to vet and screen passengers. The TSA declared a potential investment of USD 3.3 billion and selected 15 organizations to upgrade the passenger and baggage screening services, across the country, at over 435 airports in a 10-year indefinite delivery indefinite quantity (IDIQ) contract, which indicates that security screening at airports is a significant area of focus that may offer solid growth potential. Such initiatives are expected to drive the contraband detector market.

– According to ACI Data, global passenger traffic is expected to exceed 20 billion by 2039. Further, the increasing focus to upgrade the airport infrastructure is anticipated to provide opportunities for the growth of the market studied.

– For instance, the Airports Authority of India (AAI) has chalked out a plan to invest about INR 19,000 crore in upgrading airport infrastructure in the country, especially in smaller cities, in the next three years.

– Also, the increasing drug trafficking in airports has increased the need for deploying contraband detectors which is also contributing to the growth of the market. For instance, in January 2020, 80 kg of cocaine was discovered on a freighter Boeing 747 aircraft at Buenos Aires Ezeiza Airport in Argentina.

– Therefore, all the above factors are expected to contribute to the growth of the contraband detectors in the airports in the forecasted period.

Asia- Pacific to Witness Fastest Growth



– Asia-Pacific is expected to have significant growth, due to the increasing inflow of investments for the development of the transit sector, particularly airports and ports.

– Also, the companies are increasing their footprints in the region to gain a competitive advantage. For instance, Smiths Detection has secured several contracts in China, including the sale of 151 Ionscan 600, which is expected to be deployed across the Chongqing Jiangbei International Airport, Shanghai Pudong International Airport, Qingdao Liuting International Airport, as well as Kunming Changshui, and Cangyuan airports managed by Yunnan Airport Group.

– Further, the UN Office on Drugs and Crime reported a massive seizure of 287 million methamphetamine tablets in East Asia, which has raised concerns related to excessive usage of drugs in China, Singapore, and Malaysia. These factors are further expected to drive the demand for contraband detectors, in order to ensure safety in the countries.

– All the above factors are expected to have a positive outlook on the contraband detector market in the Asia-Pacific region.

