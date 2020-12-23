Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Devices Market Business Strategy and Forecast to 2027 – Top Companies 3B Medical, Sleepnet, Circadiance

Continuous positive airway pressure devices also referred to as CPAP devices are used in hospital and emergency settings as an oxygen source to patients suffering from respiratory insufficiency. These devices also act as a mainstay for oxygen provision among patients undergoing heart failure treatment. These devices help to create an effective impact in care and treatment among patients with pulmonary edema, heart failure, COPD, and others. Growing prevalence of sleep apnea, respiratory disorders, rising number of geriatric population, and increasing prevalence of obesity are the major factors propelling the demand for CPAP devices. However, the high cost and negative effect of devices, such as nasal stuffiness, congestion, dryness, skin irritation are expected to restraint the growth of the Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Devices market during the forecast years.

The continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) devices market is expected to reach US$ 4,481.41 million by2027from US$ 2,462.86 million in 2019. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 7.8% from 2020 to 2027.

Based on type, the global continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) devices market is segmented into automatic and manual. The automatic segment held the largest share of the market in 2019 as these are initially used for pressure titration. Auto-CPAP is set within a high and low-pressure range for the purpose of varying inhalation needs. Additionally, this technology has a sensitive algorithm that allows the machine to detect the inhalation pressure which patients need for with each breath.

The launch of continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) devices is creating a dynamic competition among players to keep up their position in the market. The players are coming up with multiple and advanced types of devices for buyers in order to offer a wide range of alternatives in the field of treatment of sleep apnea and respiratory disorder. For instance, in August 2016,ResMedlaunched an application called my Air, for continuous positive airway pressure devices users to track sleep apnea treatment. With my Air, CPAP user scan track their treatment via an iOS system, which facilitates users to access their daily sleep patterns and coaching tips.

