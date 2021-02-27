Continuous Glucose Monitor (CGM) Market Rising Trends, Growth Opportunity, Enhancements Scenario: Medtronic, Dexcom, Abbott Laboratories, Glysens ICGM, Aga Matrix

Global Continuous Glucose Monitor (CGM) Market – Analysis By Component, By End User, By Demographics, By Region, By Country (2020 Edition): Market Insights, COVID-19 Implications, Competition And Forecast (2020-2025)

The key insights of the Continuous Glucose Monitor (CGM) Market report have been presented through the frameworks of SWOT and Porters Five Forces Analysis. Also, the attractiveness of the market has been presented by region, valve type, technology, size, End User. Also, the major opportunities, trends, drivers and challenges of the industry has been analysed in the report.

The Global Continuous Glucose Monitor Market is projected to display significant growth represented by a CAGR of 17.24% during 2020 – 2025. The Global Continuous Glucose Monitoring Market was valued at USD 4245.67 million in the year 2019 with North America leading the regional market share.

The Continuous Glucose Monitoring market is expected to grow on the back of the increased incidence of diabetes among children and geriatric population. The Continuous Glucose Monitoring market will grow exponentially as soon as people use Continuous Glucose Monitoring in their everyday routine. A considerable increase in the ease of monitoring sugar level through Continuous Glucose Monitoring will leave a positive impact on their demand and the health of consumers.

The Major players in the market are identified through revenues determined through primary and secondary research with the annual and financial reports of the top manufacturers; Medtronic, Dexcom, Abbott Laboratories, Integrity Applications, Senseonics, Glysens ICGM, Aga Matrix, Insulet Corporation, Ascensia Diabetes Care, Hoffmann-La Roche AG.

Global Continuous Glucose Monitor (CGM) Market Segmentation:

The report analyses Continuous Glucose Monitor Market By Component (Transmitter & Receiver, Sensors, Integrated Insulin Pumps)

The report analyses Continuous Glucose Monitor Market By End User (Hospitals and Homecare)

The report assesses the Continuous Glucose Monitor Market By Demographics (Pediatric, Adult).

Under the Component segments sensors used in Continuous Glucose Monitoring is witnessing rising demand from around the globe occupying 48.61% market share in 2019, followed by Transmitter & Receiver with a market share of 28.34%.

Under the End-user segment, Homecare are expected to have the largest market share with growing incidences of hypo and hyperglycemia and the ease of conducting test through CGM . Whereas under Demographics segment Adults are expected to have the largest market share, mainly based on prevalence of diabetes among young and older population.

Key Target Audience

Continuous Glucose Monitor production companies

Healthcare Industry

Hospitals

Consulting and Advisory Firms

Investment Banks and Equity Firms

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue (million USD), and market share and growth rate of Continuous Glucose Monitor (CGM) Market these regions, from 2019 to 2025 (forecast), covering North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India, North America (USA, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) and ROW.

