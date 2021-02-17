Continuous Delivery Market size, Business Statistics, Growth Analysis Outlook-2021 to 2026

Global “Continuous Delivery Market” 2021 Research report produces information with reference to market size, share, trends, growth, cost structure, capacity, revenue, and forecast 2025. This report also contains the general and comprehensive study of the Continuous Delivery market with all its aspects influencing the growth of the market. This report is a full-scale quantitative survey of the Continuous Delivery industry and provides data for building strategies to expand the market growth and effectiveness.

The Continuous Delivery market has registered a CAGR of 19.75% over the forecast period 2021 – 2026. According to Perforce, 65% of managers, software developers, and executives report that their organizations have started the use of continuous delivery.

Top Leading Companies of Global Continuous Delivery Market are XebiaLabs, Broadcom Inc. (CA Technologie), IBM Corporation (Red Hat Inc.), Electric Cloud Inc. (CloudBees Inc. ), Atlassian Corporation PLC, Microsoft Corporation, Accenture PLC, Wipro Limited, Salesforce.com, Flexagon LLC, Clarive Software Inc and others.

Key Market Trends

Cloud Deployment to Gain Significant Traction in the Continuous Delivery Market

– The implementation of continuous delivery tools on the cloud provides high scalability, flexibility, and sharing capabilities, with defined authority. The industry players into continuous delivery tools are utilizing the opportunity to tap the market.

– Continuous delivery tools provide DevOps capabilities that allow teams to collaborate, develop, test, deploy, and manage software on the cloud, in one place. This helps end users access everything and build new applications on the cloud.

– With the majority share of companies migrating their data to the cloud, industry players are offering cloud-based solutions to tap into the potential market opportunity within, which is likely to boost the market growth over the forecast period.

– Google announced Cloud Build, which helps to fully-managed continuous delivery and continuous integration platforms, helping to build, test, and deploy software quickly, at scale. In addition, organizations are rigorously investing in cloud computing, which is also expected to have a positive impact on the market growth over the forecast period.

– According to Morgan Stanley, public clouds account for just 20% of all computing workloads, but the percentage could increase to 48% by the end of 2020, driven by greater awareness in the benefits of the public cloud, thus impacting the growth of public cloud deployments.

– One of the prominent trends of the continuous delivery market is release management, planning, and release automation tools, which help to make it easier for DevOps applications and tools to deploy software to public or private clouds. Release automation tools, for instance, can save time by easily enabling the staff to set up deployment configurations as templates.

North America to Occupy Significant Market Share

– The North American region is projected to have the largest growth in demand due to the early adoption of cloud-based technologies and IoT by the United States. However, benefits, such as improved flexibility and agility as well as being able to implement new applications, also hold significance.

– Additionally, in the North American region, companies are adopting cloud-based applications, and it was estimated that nearly 35% of SMBs in the United States have already deployed cloud solutions. There have been a series of mergers, collaborations, and acquisitions in North America to take advantage of this opportunity. For instance, Steltix has partnered with Autodeploy to bring continuous deployment and delivery software suite to the European markets.

– With the emergence of new technologies, such as machine learning, AI, and predictive and prescriptive analytics, and the integration of these new technologies with continuous delivery models, organizations will be managed more effectively through rules, self-learning, data sets, and inference engines.

– The major driver behind these investments has been the continuous evolution of new technologies to utilize the volumes that were previously considered non-commercial. With these series of investments, retail, healthcare, communications, and manufacturing applications in North America are expected to hold a significant share in the market.

