Continuous Basalt Fibers – Comprehensive Analysis on Global Market Report by Company, by Dynamics, by Region, by Type, by Application and by COVID-19 Impacts (2014-2027)

Latest market research report on Global Continuous Basalt Fibers Market published by Global Market Monitor, offers updated COVID-19 Impacts on global or regional Continuous Basalt Fibers market.

The development of technologies will help the market grow in different areas and manufactures advanced product such as tapes, fabrics, yarns, chopped fiber, non-woven, reinforcing mesh, and roving fabrics. With the rising technology, the continuous basalt fiber can be used in a wide range of applications such as textile technologies such as spinneret technology from the melt.The building & construction segment accounted for the major shares of this market. The fiber offers features such as durability and resistance to water, cracking, frost, and rust for construction industry, which will foster the market growth. The rising demand in the construction industry is mainly due to its properties such as eco-friendly and cost-effectiveness.

Continuous basalt fibers (CBF) are obtained by melting basalt rocks and forcing them through small pores. The rocks are crushed into powder, and then passed through a furnace, followed by drawing them into strands using platinum rhodium drawing filament laminate. They possess remarkable acid and alkali-resistant properties and exhibits high UV resistance, low hygroscopic property, superior radiation & environmental resistance, and decent sound insulation.

Competitive Landscape

Important players profiled in the global Continuous Basalt Fibers market include:

MAFIC

Mudanjiang Jinshi Basalt Fiber

US Basalt

Jiangsu Green Materials Vally New Material

Sudaglass Fiber Technology

Technobasalt

Basalt Fiber Tech

Kamenny Vek

Zhejiang GBF Basalt Fiber

BASALTEX

EAS Fiberglas

Shanxi Basalt Fiber Technology

Global Continuous Basalt Fibers market: Application segments

Building & Construction

Molding

Electrical and Electronics

Automotive

Aerospace

Others

Continuous Basalt Fibers Market: Type Outlook

Composite

Non-composite

Global Continuous Basalt Fibers market: regional segments

North America (United States, Canada, and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia)

The Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, and South Africa)

